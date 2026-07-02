Novak Djokovic cruises past Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets; advances to third round of Wimbledon 2026

Novak Djokovic made a strong statement in the second round of Wimbledon 2026. The seven-time champion delivered a composed and efficient performance to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Centre Court. At 39 years old, the Serbian showed exactly why he remains one of the most dangerous players in the draw.

Clean and controlled performance Novak Djokovic never looked in serious trouble. He converted four of his five break-point opportunities and did not face a single break point on his own serve across the entire match. Each set followed a similar pattern, solid serving, timely aggression, and the ability to raise his level when it mattered.

The first set saw Novak Djokovic break at the perfect moment to take it 6-3. The second set followed a similar pattern, with Tsitsipas unable to create any real pressure. By the third set, the match had become one-sided. Djokovic moved to a 5-2 lead and closed out the victory without any drama. The straight-sets result was exactly what he would have wanted early in the tournament.

Experience over youth on Centre Court The matchup carried extra weight because of the history between the two players. Tsitsipas, 27, has been working through injury problems and coaching changes in recent months. Djokovic, chasing an eighth Wimbledon title, looked focused on staying fresh rather than playing unnecessarily long rallies. The result was a professional, low-risk performance that conserved energy for what lies ahead.

What this win means for Djokovic’s title hopes A straight-sets win in the opening week is always valuable at Wimbledon. It allows Djokovic to recover properly between matches and build rhythm without the physical toll of long battles. At this stage of his career, smart energy management is as important as his shot-making.

The victory also sends a clear message to the rest of the field. Even at 39, Djokovic still possesses the tactical clarity and mental strength that have defined his career. While younger players continue to emerge, he remains a serious contender for the title.

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Tsitsipas shows glimpses but falls short Tsitsipas had moments where he looked capable of making the match competitive, particularly early in rallies. However, he struggled to convert the few chances he created and could not maintain consistency against Djokovic’s returning. The Greek player will now have to regroup quickly if he wants to make a deeper run in future Grand Slams.

Looking ahead: Third-round test awaits With the second-round victory in the books, Novak Djokovic now turns his focus to the third round, where he is scheduled to face Arthur Rinderknech. The Frenchman brings solid grass-court experience and will test Djokovic’s movement and returning under different conditions.