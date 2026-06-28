Novak Djokovic hints at Virat Kohli meet-up in India; ‘I will get a chance to meet him in person and play some cricket’

They may nit belong to the same sport, yet both Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic share a special bond, simply build on mutual respect. Having won his first tennis Grand Slam in 2008, Djokovic went on rule the sport for the next decade and a half, competing against the likes of legendary Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to increase his tally to 24 - most among men.

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Kohli too rose to fame in that same year, leading the Indian cricket team to an U-19 World Cup in Malaysia. Since then Kohli too grew in stature, winning all the possible ICC trophies, sans World Test Championship and the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL).

Despite putting each other highly on various public events, Djokovic and Kohli have never met in person, and kept in touch through social media texts. But the end is near as the Serbian tennis star hinted at a visit to India and a possible in-person meet with the former Indian cricket captain.

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Fuelling excitement among fans, Djokovic wished to play some tennis and cricket with Kohli soon. “We haven’t met in person, we have texted, we have been in touch for the last few years, following each other, supporting each other, admiring each other’s careers," Djokovic told Star Sports on the sidelines of Wimbledon 2026.

"Hopefully I will get a chance to meet him in person and play some tennis, play some cricket. I am also planning to come to India soon, so maybe that is where we can get the link up," added Djokovic.

Also Read | Virat Kohli to come out of Test retirement? Veteran India batter opens up

What's next for Novak Djokovic? Having spent the last two and a half years trying to capture a 25th major crown that would see him overtake Margaret Court. Wimbledon could be his best bet for achieving that for Djokovic. Since he won his Wimbledon title in 2022, the Serbian reached two finals and a semifinal at the All England Club.

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The 39-year-old, who last played in a five-set loss to Brazilian Joao Fonseca at the French Open. He will open his campaign with a first-round clash against Chinese Wu Yibing.

What's next for Virat Kohli? For Kohli, although the right-hander has been named in the Indian squad for the ODI series against England, Kohli's availability is subject to his fitness. Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli sustained a hamstring injury in the IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans and missed the home series against Afghanistan, which India won 3-0.

India play a three-match ODI series against England, the first of which starts on July 14. For the unknown, Kohli has quit Tests and T20Is, and focusses only on the 50-over format, to prolong his career.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in