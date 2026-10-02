Novak Djokovic rallies from a set down to beat Yunchaokete Bu; reaches China Open QFs and stays 31-0 in Beijing

Novak Djokovic can take the record alone if he wins his quarterfinal. He will face either top seed Alexander Zverev or Chinese wild card Shang Juncheng, also known as Jerry Shang.

Aachal Maniyar
Published2 Oct 2026, 10:00 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his round of 16 match against Bu Yunchaokete
Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his round of 16 match against Bu Yunchaokete(REUTERS)

Novak Djokovic refused to let a hostile night and a set deficit end the longest unbeaten run of his China Open career. The six-time Beijing champion rallied from a set down to beat Chinese wild card Yunchaokete Bu 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 on Friday. He reached his seventh China Open quarterfinal and lifted his record in the Chinese capital to a perfect 31-0.

The 39-year-old is back at the ATP 500 for the first time since 2015, when he won a record sixth title. This is also his third quarterfinal of the 2026 season, after the Australian Open and Wimbledon. The match lasted two hours and 52 minutes in front of 15,000 fans at the Beijing Olympic Tennis Centre.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.

HomeSportsSports NewsNovak Djokovic rallies from a set down to beat Yunchaokete Bu; reaches China Open QFs and stays 31-0 in Beijing
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.