Novak Djokovic rallies from a set down to beat Yunchaokete Bu; reaches China Open QFs and stays 31-0 in Beijing

Novak Djokovic refused to let a hostile night and a set deficit end the longest unbeaten run of his China Open career. The six-time Beijing champion rallied from a set down to beat Chinese wild card Yunchaokete Bu 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 on Friday. He reached his seventh China Open quarterfinal and lifted his record in the Chinese capital to a perfect 31-0.
The 39-year-old is back at the ATP 500 for the first time since 2015, when he won a record sixth title. This is also his third quarterfinal of the 2026 season, after the Australian Open and Wimbledon. The match lasted two hours and 52 minutes in front of 15,000 fans at the Beijing Olympic Tennis Centre.
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