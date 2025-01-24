Novak Djokovic retired hurt against Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Friday, prolonging his wait for a record 25th Grand Slam title. Djokovic was forced to withdraw from the tournament with a torn muscle after losing the first set 7-6(5) to Zverev.

The 37-year-old had played the quarter-final with a heavily taped left leg and missed a practice session on the eve of the semi-final match. He entered the Rod Laver Arena on Friday with a thigh strap.

The Serbian legend hinted that he may have played his last Australian Open match, saying: “I don’t know. There is a chance… Who knows? I’ll just have to see how the season goes. I want to keep going. But whether I’m going to have a revised schedule or not for the next year, I’m not sure. I normally like to come to Australia to play. I’ve had the biggest success in my career here. So if I’m fit, healthy, motivated, I don’t see a reason why I wouldn’t come. But there’s always a chance, yeah.”

Djokovic's hunt for record 25th Grand Slam title Djokovic is currently tied with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam titles (24), and a win at the Australian Open would have made him the all-time leader.

Notably, Djokovic has gone five Grand Slams without winning the title he needs to overtake Court, and this is the second time in the last four tournaments that the Serb has been forced to withdraw due to injury. He was forced to exit the French Open before the quarter-finals last year with a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Speaking about his injury on Friday, Djokovic said he was nursing a torn muscle, and the pain had increased as the sets progressed.

"I knew, even if I won the first set, that it's going to be a huge uphill battle for me to stay physically fit enough to stay with him in the rallies, you know, for another God knows what, two, three, four hours," Djokovic told the media.