Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has declined to do a customary post-match TV interview at the Australian Open after his win Sunday night as a protest for comments made on air by someone who works for the official broadcaster of the tournament in the host country, reported news agency PTI.

According to the report, Djokovic said he wants an apology from both Channel 9 and Tony Jones. The 24-time Grand Slam champion accused them for calling him overrated during an on-air appearance at Melbourne Park where a crowd of the player's supporters were chanting.

Though Djokovic did not name Jones, but said a "famous sports journalist who works for official broadcaster, Channel 9 ... made a mockery of Serbian fans and also made insulting and offensive comments toward me.”

Djokovic said he will continue to avoid speaking to the network.

“I leave it to Channel 9 to handle this the way they think they see fit. That's all,” PTI quoted Djokovic as saying.

With agency inputs.