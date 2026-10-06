Novak Djokovic wins seventh China Open title as Alex de Minaur retires with groin injury

The walkover still counts as a title. It is Novak Djokovic’s seventh in Beijing and his 102nd at tour level, leaving him one behind Roger Federer’s 103.

Aachal Maniyar
Published6 Oct 2026, 06:26 PM IST
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Novak Djokovic wins China Open tennis tournament in Beijing.
Novak Djokovic wins China Open tennis tournament in Beijing.(AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Novak Djokovic claimed a seventh China Open title in Beijing on Tuesday after Alex de Minaur retired with a groin injury in the final. The Serbian took the first set 7-6(3), then led 0-1 in the second when the Australian could not continue, handing Djokovic the trophy without a full match.

The finish was abrupt, but the week was not. Djokovic arrived in the final unbeaten at the event and left it still perfect in Beijing, with a first title of the 2026 season and another line on a record that now sits one short of Roger Federer.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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