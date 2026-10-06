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Novak Djokovic wins seventh China Open title as Alex de Minaur retires with groin injury

The walkover still counts as a title. It is Novak Djokovic’s seventh in Beijing and his 102nd at tour level, leaving him one behind Roger Federer’s 103.

Aachal Maniyar
Published6 Oct 2026, 06:26 PM IST
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Novak Djokovic wins China Open tennis tournament in Beijing.
Novak Djokovic wins China Open tennis tournament in Beijing.(AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
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Novak Djokovic claimed a seventh China Open title in Beijing on Tuesday after Alex de Minaur retired with a groin injury in the final. The Serbian took the first set 7-6(3), then led 0-1 in the second when the Australian could not continue, handing Djokovic the trophy without a full match.

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The finish was abrupt, but the week was not. Djokovic arrived in the final unbeaten at the event and left it still perfect in Beijing, with a first title of the 2026 season and another line on a record that now sits one short of Roger Federer.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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