Novak Djokovic wins seventh China Open title as Alex de Minaur retires with groin injury

Novak Djokovic claimed a seventh China Open title in Beijing on Tuesday after Alex de Minaur retired with a groin injury in the final. The Serbian took the first set 7-6(3), then led 0-1 in the second when the Australian could not continue, handing Djokovic the trophy without a full match.
The finish was abrupt, but the week was not. Djokovic arrived in the final unbeaten at the event and left it still perfect in Beijing, with a first title of the 2026 season and another line on a record that now sits one short of Roger Federer.
(More to follow)