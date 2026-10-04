Odisha CM announces cash reward for mens hockey team, support staff after Asian Games gold

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], October 4 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a cash prize for the Indian men's hockey players and support staff following their Asian Games gold medal win on Saturday.

Indian men's hockey team clinched the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games after defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final on Saturday, securing back-to-back gold medals at the continental event. With India having won the women's title after a 1-0 win over China, this marks the first instance of both men's and women's teams securing a double gold finish at the continental showpiece.

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Following the win, the CMO Odisha posted on X, "Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a cash award of ₹11 lakh each for the players and ₹5.5 lakh each for the support staff of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team in recognition of their Gold Medal triumph at the Asian Games 2026."

"The Chief Minister congratulated every member of the team and honoured their contribution to this memorable achievement. Odisha, with its deep-rooted connection with Indian hockey, stands proudly with our champions and remains committed to supporting sporting excellence," the X post added.

India's men's hockey team created history by defending its Asian Games gold medal for the first time, securing consecutive titles in 2022 and 2026. The triumph also marked India's fifth men's hockey gold at the Asian Games, following its previous victories in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2022.

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With this achievement, hockey became the third Indian team sport, after kabaddi and cricket, to register a double-gold podium finish at the continental event.

India continued to press high and earned their first penalty corner in the 12th minute. Harmanpreet Singh made no mistake with his dragflick to put India ahead.

Malaysia responded almost immediately, with Shello Silverius collecting an aerial pass on the left before smashing the ball past Suraj from a tight angle on a half volley in the 14th minute.

The first quarter ended 1-1, with Malaysia defending deep and frustrating India's attacking moves.

India regained the lead in the 23rd minute through Jugraj Singh, who converted a penalty corner with a well-executed dragflick. India took a 2-1 lead into half-time.

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India continued to dominate possession in the third quarter but struggled to create clear chances. However, they extended their lead in the 43rd minute after a penalty stroke was awarded following a deflection from Mandeep Singh that hit the body of the post defender.

Hardik Singh stepped up and converted the stroke, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 3-1. India kept pressing for a fourth goal and earned a series of penalty corners in the 53rd minute. After several attempts and a TV review, the penalty corner was retained, and India eventually found the breakthrough in the 55th minute.

Abhishek's run from the right led to the ball reaching Shilanand Lakra after a deflection, and he made no mistake from close range to give India a 4-1 lead. Two minutes later, India earned another penalty corner after a review confirmed a push on Dilpreet Singh. Harmanpreet converted from the set piece to make it 5-1 in the 57th minute.

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India held on comfortably in the final minutes to secure the gold medal. The victory marked India's back-to-back men's hockey gold medals at the Asian Games. (ANI)