Ohio birthday party shooting: 9 injured as gunfire breaks out at rental home

Gunfire broke out early Sunday at a large rental home in Bath Township, Ohio, where teenagers had gathered for a birthday party promoted on social media, injuring nine people, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 12:15 a.m. at the property, located about 15 miles northwest of Akron. Police described a chaotic scene, with guests fleeing while first responders provided life-saving aid.

Bath Township Police Chief Vito Sinopoli said during a morning press conference that the extent of the victims’ injuries was not immediately known.

“It’s unclear if all nine were shot — one person’s leg injury may have been caused by a fall,” Sinopoli noted.

Airbnb rental violated zoning rules Investigators revealed that the large home had been rented through Airbnb, despite short-term rentals being prohibited under local zoning laws. Sinopoli said most of the party attendees were under 18, and social media promotion had drawn a “large crowd.”

“The Bath Township community experienced a tragic and senseless act of violence early this morning,” Sinopoli said.

The police chief added that the victims likely included both juveniles and adults.

Airbnb responds, suspends listing Airbnb said it had suspended the property listing and removed the renter’s account, emphasizing that unauthorized gatherings are banned on its platform.

“We are heartbroken by this senseless act of gun violence, and our thoughts are with the injured victims and all those affected,” Airbnb said in a statement.

“We prohibit unauthorized and disruptive gatherings, and have seen a 50% drop in reported parties since our global ban in 2020.”

Previous shooting at Airbnb in 2017 Chief Sinopoli recalled a similar shooting in 2017 at another Airbnb rental in Bath Township, which left one person injured.

“It’s pretty much an indicator that no community is immune from violence, and this happened to be in Bath Township again unfortunately,” he said.

Sinopoli said he had spoken to the homeowner about the shooting and reiterated that while home rentals are not a criminal offense, they constitute a zoning violation under township regulations.

No arrests have been made yet, and the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.