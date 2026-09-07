Ollie Millroy credits rival Loek Hartog for saving him from burning Ferrari at China GT

Ollie Millroy has credited rival Loek Hartog with saving his life after a multi-car crash in Saturday’s opening China GT race at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Hartog stopped before marshals or fire crews arrived and pulled the British driver from a burning Ferrari. Millroy remains in intensive care in Shanghai. His wife, Fern, later said he had six broken ribs, a broken clavicle, a broken hand, a punctured lung and a severe concussion. The race was red-flagged and did not resume.

Crash on the Shanghai back straight The incident happened about 20 minutes into the race. Neil Verhagen’s BMW and David Chen’s Ferrari collided on the approach to the hairpin at the end of the long back straight. Both cars then slid into Ollie Millroy’s FIST Auto Ferrari, striking it from the side and setting it alight.

With no flag marshals or fire crews immediately on scene, Hartog stopped his car and ran toward the wreck.

Loek Hartog reaches the cockpit first Loek Hartog first tried the driver’s side and tore at part of the door. He then took a fire extinguisher from a nearby official, fought the flames, and pulled Millroy out from the opposite side of the car. Millroy was helped to the side of the track before being taken to hospital. He has no memory of the impact itself.

Hospital tribute to his rival From hospital, Ollie Millroy posted a direct message of gratitude.

“I owe my life to you,” the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram. “Loek Hartog stopped instantly with no flag marshals or fire crews in sight, and risked his own life to get me out of the car. I don’t remember anything between 30 seconds before the crash and 1 hour after it, but I will remember his incredible act of bravery for the rest of my life.

“One day I will tell our three kids this story, and Loek will be the biggest superhero in history in their eyes too. I’m laying here tonight with 5 broken ribs, a broken collar bone, a broken hand and finger, and a bruised lung, but it could have been much worse. Thank you, Loek.”

Loek Hartog's reaction Loek Hartog, 23, said he did not hesitate.

“When I saw a car turning into a huge fireball far ahead, there wasn’t really a decision to make,” he posted. “From what I had seen, I genuinely believed the driver might not be able to get out by himself. I stopped, got out, and went towards the car. There was never a moment of doubt.

“It was terrifying, and there were moments when I didn’t know if I’d ever manage to get Ollie out. But it’s not about what I did; I’m sure many people in my position would have reacted exactly the same way.”

Wife Fern gives an update Fern Millroy later updated supporters from Shanghai.

“Ollie remains in a stable condition in the intensive care unit in Shanghai, surrounded by the most incredible doctors and surgeons. We have been blown away by the messages of support and the love that’s been sent our way, and it’s given us the energy to keep pushing through this traumatic time of our lives..."

“Your messages of love and support have been hugely appreciated, and we will keep you updated on Ollie’s progress in hospital.”