Olympics 2024 closing ceremony: Meet Indian flag bearers as Paris prepares to hand over baton to Los Angeles

India's Hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will be the joint flagbearer with pistol shooter Manu Bhaker at the Closing Ceremony of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

The India Olympics Association (IOA)A had earlier named Manu Bhaker, who opened India's medal tally in the ongoing Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m Air pistol event, as the female bearer. She won bronze medals in the 10m Air Pistol Women and the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team (with Sarabjot Singh).

Sreejesh was also the flag-bearer in the closing ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

"The Indian Olympic Association is delighted to announce the nomination of hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh as the joint flag-bearer with pistol shooter Manu Bhaker at the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," the IOA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Paris will hand over the baton to Los Angeles at the Stade de France national stadium, bringing down the curtain on a Summer Games that brought dazzling sport to the heart of the French capital and restored the Olympics' mojo.

"This is the biggest moment in LA28 history to date, as the Olympic flag passes from Paris to LA,” LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman said in a statement.

— When will closing ceremony begin? The closing ceremony, which begins at 12 am on Monday, concludes two weeks of sporting drama that saw China and the United States duke it out for top spot in the medal table right down to the last event.

— Who are performing? LA28 has said musicians and native Californians Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Snoop Dogg, the U.S. rapper who has been contributing to NBC Primetime's coverage of the Games, will be performing in the closing ceremony.