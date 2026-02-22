Subscribe

Olympics ice hockey: USA wins men's gold, beats Canada in overtime thriller, honor Johnny Gaudreau in emotional tribute

After sealing the win, American players skated around the rink holding up a jersey bearing the name “Gaudreau” and the number 13 in memory of former NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, who was killed in August 2024 along with his brother Matthew by a drunk driver while cycling in New Jersey.

Published22 Feb 2026, 10:27 PM IST
USA's gold medalists celebrate with their medals during the medals ceremony of the men's ice hockey event at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, on February 22, 2026. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)
USA's gold medalists celebrate with their medals during the medals ceremony of the men's ice hockey event at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, on February 22, 2026. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)(AFP)

The United States ended a 46-year wait for Olympic men’s ice hockey gold with a dramatic 2-1 overtime victory over Canada on Sunday, but it was an emotional postgame tribute that defined the night.

Golden goal after 46 years

Jack Hughes scored the decisive goal just 1 minute and 41 seconds into three-on-three overtime, firing home a pass from Zach Werenski to clinch the United States’ first Olympic title since the famed 1980 “Miracle on Ice” at Lake Placid.

The victory marked the Americans’ third Olympic men’s hockey gold medal and came exactly 46 years after their historic triumph over the Soviet Union en route to gold in 1980.

As Hughes’ shot hit the net, gloves, helmets and sticks flew into the air as teammates mobbed him in celebration.

High-stakes final

The tone for the clash was set early at Santagiulia Arena, where a crowd dominated by Canadian supporters booed the US players during warm-ups. Chants of “USA, USA” soon followed as the Americans responded on the ice.

Matt Boldy opened the scoring in the first period, slipping past two defenders before beating Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Canada equalized in the second period when Cale Makar’s wrist shot found its way past U.S. goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who made 40 saves over regulation time to keep the Americans in contention.

The Americans nearly regained the lead late in the second period when Brock Faber’s slap shot struck both posts but somehow stayed out.

NHL stars deliver classic

The final was widely anticipated as a marquee showdown following the return of NHL players to the Olympics after a 12-year absence, and it delivered a nerve-jangling classic between the North American rivals.

Hughes ultimately provided the golden touch in overtime, sparking scenes of jubilation among U.S. players and supporters alike.

Finland take bronze

Earlier, Finland — the defending champions from Beijing — secured the bronze medal with a commanding 6-1 victory over Slovakia.

But the spotlight belonged to Team USA, whose long-awaited gold medal triumph was matched by a heartfelt tribute, ensuring the memory of Gaudreau was part of one of the greatest nights in American hockey history.


(With Reuters, AFP inputs)

