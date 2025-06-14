On long night in D.C., Marlins hand Nats 6th straight loss

Rookie Agustin Ramirez had three hits, including two solo home runs, and the Miami Marlins held on to beat the host Washington Nationals 11-9 on Friday in a game delayed more than two hours by rain in the fourth inning.

For Miami, Dane Myers had three hits and two RBIs and Eric Wagaman had two hits and drove in three.

James Wood had three hits, including a two-run home run, scored three runs and drove in four for Washington, which has lost six straight. CJ Abrams (three runs) and Keibert Ruiz each had three hits.

The teams combined for 33 hits.

Miami starter Edward Cabrera pitched three innings and left after colliding with Wagaman and Abrams on a play at first in the bottom of the third. Cabrera allowed two runs on two hits and struck out five.

Tyler Phillips (1-0) pitched two-thirds of an inning for the win and Calvin Faucher tossed a scoreless ninth for his sixth save.

Washington starter Mitchell Parker (4-7) allowed six runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out three.

The Marlins took a 1-0 lead two batters into the game on Ramirez's first homer of the night.

In the second, Miami loaded the bases with one out, but settled for one run on Nick Fortes' sacrifice fly.

Ramirez led off a four-run third with another homer to left, his 10th of the season, and Miami's lead was 3-0. Otto Lopez singled and scored on Wagaman's double. After Connor Norby walked, Myers doubled home Wagaman and Norby to make it 6-0.

In the bottom half, Abrams reached on an infield single after first baseman Wagaman collided with Cabrera at the bag. Abrams also made contact with Cabrera on the play. Wood followed with his 17th home run and the Nationals were within 6-2.

Cabrera finished the inning but did not come out for the fourth.

Back-to-back RBI singles in the fifth by Fortes and Xavier Edwards (three hits) made it 8-2.

Robert Hassell III and Abrams singled leading off the seventh and Wood doubled them home. Nathaniel Lowe singled home Wood, then Luis Garcia Jr. reached on a fielder's choice and scored on Alex Call's single. Keibert Ruiz's single scored Bell to bring Washington within a run at 8-7.

Miami answered in the eighth, getting a two-run single from Wagaman to make it 10-7 and added a run on a fielder's choice.

In the Washington eighth, Abrams scored on Lowe's groundout and Wood crossed the plate to make it 11-9 when Bell hit into a fielder's choice.

