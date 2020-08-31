New Delhi: Iconic Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Mahindra Group chairman Ananda Mahindra were among the many to congratulate the Indian team for winning the maiden gold medal along with Russia in the finals of FIDE Online Chess Olympiad.

The 77-year-old actor who is quite active on social media took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian team for their joint victory.

T 3645 - Chess Olympiad .. India joint champions with Russia .. !!!! CONGRATULATIONS INDIAN TEAM !! ... 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 .. JAI HIND ..

भारत सदा विजयी हो — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 31, 2020

"Chess Olympiad .. India joint champions with Russia .. !!!! CONGRATULATIONS INDIAN TEAM !! ..... JAI HIND .. Bharat Sada Vijayi ho (May India always be victorious)," he tweeted.

Anand Mahindra was effusive in his speech by saying on Twitter that India reclaimed its 'crown'.

Do you need any better news than this to give you #MondayMotivation ? Seventh seeded team accepts no limits & storms to the finals. A crown reclaimed by the country that gave the game to the world... https://t.co/otX7BLeFiT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 31, 2020

"Do you need any better news than this to give you #MondayMotivation ? Seventh seeded team accepts no limits & storms to the finals. A crown reclaimed by the country that gave the game to the world," tweeted Mahindra.

India on Sunday won its first gold medal in the Olympiad, after they were declared joint champions with Russia at the FIDE Chess Olympiad. India's best finish at the Olympiad had come in 2014 when the contingent returned with a bronze medal.

India's Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh lost connection to their games in the second round and had to forfeit. This was the first time that Olympiad was conducted online.

Originally, Russia was declared as the winners, but India filed an appeal and after investigation, both India and Russia were announced as joint winners.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, “Congratulations to our chess players for winning the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad. Their hard work and dedication are admirable. Their success will surely motivate other chess players. I would like to congratulate the Russian team as well."

