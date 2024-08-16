On Vinesh Phogat’s CAS verdict, Bajrang Punia says, ’jinko medal chahiye kharid lena ₹15-15 mein’

Bajrang Punia praised Vinesh Phogat, calling her the 'Kohinoor and pride of the country' after her disqualification by CAS, highlighting her global recognition.

Livemint
Updated16 Aug 2024, 09:58 AM IST
Bajrang Punia praised Vinesh Phogat, calling her the 'Kohinoor and pride of the country' after her disqualification. (PTI Twitter)
Bajrang Punia praised Vinesh Phogat, calling her the ’Kohinoor and pride of the country’ after her disqualification. (PTI Twitter)

Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia wrote a heartfelt note on Vinesh Phogat's CAS verdict after being disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024, calling her “Kohinoor and pride of the country”.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Punia wrote, “I believe your medal was snatched away in this darkness, You are shining like a diamond in the whole world today. The pride of world champion, Hindustan Rustam-e-Hind Vinesh Phogat you are the Kohinoor of the country.”

“Vinesh Phogat is becoming Vinesh Phogat all over the world. Those who want medals, can buy them for 15 each,” the wrestler added.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat CAS verdict Highlights: Setback for wrestler as CAS dismisses plea

The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against disqualification from the Paris Olympics after she failed to make weight for her women's 50kg freestyle final.

"The application filed by Vinesh Phogat on August 7, 2024, is dismissed," stated CAS in its ruling.

Phogat was set to face American Sarah Hildebrandt for the gold medal on August 7 but was found 100 grams overweight despite starving herself and spending hours in a sauna the previous night to cut down to her competition weight.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat fiasco: IOA advocate hints at option to appeal against CAS verdict

The disqualification meant Phogat did not receive a medal, and she filed an appeal in the sport's highest court, United World Wrestling, challenging the governing body's decision.

Hildebrandt secured the gold medal in the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling after she defeated Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez.

On social media, Phogat announced on August 8 that she would retire from the sport. The post, written in Hindi, translates as: “Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness.”

India’s tally at the Paris Olympics remains at six — one silver and five bronze medals.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 09:58 AM IST
HomeSportsSports NewsOn Vinesh Phogat’s CAS verdict, Bajrang Punia says, ’jinko medal chahiye kharid lena ₹15-15 mein’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.95
    10:40 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    0.75 (0.51%)

    Shriram Finance

    2,953.00
    10:39 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    57.85 (2%)

    Dabur India

    613.85
    10:40 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    9.6 (1.59%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.40
    10:40 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.65 (1.01%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    793.95
    10:25 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    52 (7.01%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    308.55
    10:25 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    18.2 (6.27%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,233.90
    10:24 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    121.25 (5.74%)

    Mphasis

    2,861.00
    10:25 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    144.1 (5.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue