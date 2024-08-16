On Vinesh Phogat’s CAS verdict, Bajrang Punia says, ’jinko medal chahiye kharid lena ₹15-15 mein’

Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia wrote a heartfelt note on Vinesh Phogat's CAS verdict after being disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024, calling her “Kohinoor and pride of the country”.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Punia wrote, “I believe your medal was snatched away in this darkness, You are shining like a diamond in the whole world today. The pride of world champion, Hindustan Rustam-e-Hind Vinesh Phogat you are the Kohinoor of the country.”

“Vinesh Phogat is becoming Vinesh Phogat all over the world. Those who want medals, can buy them for ₹15 each,” the wrestler added.

माना पदक छीना गया तुम्हारा इस अंधकार में,

हीरे की तरह चमक रही हो आज पूरे संसार में।



विश्व विजेता हिंदुस्तान की आन बान शान

रूस्तम ए हिंद विनेश फौगाट आप देश के कोहिनूर हैं।

पूरे विश्व में विनेश फौगाट विनेश फौगाट हो रही हैं।



जिनको मैडल चाहिए। खरीद लेना 15-15 रू में pic.twitter.com/8P1TwEiTiZ — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) August 14, 2024

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat CAS verdict Highlights: Setback for wrestler as CAS dismisses plea

The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against disqualification from the Paris Olympics after she failed to make weight for her women's 50kg freestyle final.

"The application filed by Vinesh Phogat on August 7, 2024, is dismissed," stated CAS in its ruling.

Phogat was set to face American Sarah Hildebrandt for the gold medal on August 7 but was found 100 grams overweight despite starving herself and spending hours in a sauna the previous night to cut down to her competition weight.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat fiasco: IOA advocate hints at option to appeal against CAS verdict

The disqualification meant Phogat did not receive a medal, and she filed an appeal in the sport's highest court, United World Wrestling, challenging the governing body's decision.

Hildebrandt secured the gold medal in the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling after she defeated Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez.

On social media, Phogat announced on August 8 that she would retire from the sport. The post, written in Hindi, translates as: “Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness.”