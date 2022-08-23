One player remembers Serena Williams’s debut—because she beat the future goat
- Annie Borus was an 18-year-old American pro when she beat Williams 6-1,6-1 in 1995. As Williams readies for retirement, Borus only plays casually.
Annie Borus had every reason to be confident on the October day she stepped on court with a wiry teenager making her professional debut named Serena Williams.
Back in 1995, the name didn’t mean much in sports. It didn’t even mean much in the first qualifying round of a late-season tournament in Quebec City. Serena Williams was a long way from being SerenaWilliams, the global icon. In fact, she wasn’t even the most famous tennis player in her own home. Serena was only 14 years old.
Borus, then ranked No. 149 in the world and known by her maiden name, Annie Miller, was a few years further along in her budding career. She was 18 and accustomed to bouncing from tournament to tournament. An opponent four years her junior, playing her first match as a pro, wasn’t all that much to worry about. If anything, Miller was curious to discover what the second Williams kid to hit the circuit had up her sleeve.
“People were interested in seeing her play, for sure," says Borus. “There was a lot of pressure for her to prove herself—not just to the tennis world, but also because she was the younger sister."
Borus had already heard plenty about the sisters who had been coached as a pair by their obsessive father, Richard Williams. In tennis circles in the mid-1990s, they were already impossible to ignore. Borus knew that they had emerged on the public courts of Compton, Calif. and she was aware that they had been held out of junior tournaments, because Richard felt that competition would hinder their development.
Most of all, though, she knew Venus. Fifteen months older than Serena, Venus had already joined the professional ranks and flashed real potential. There were magazine spreads, television interviews, and a $12 million endorsement deal with Reebok. In 1995, Venus was clearly a star in the making. Serena, to most people, was still hearsay.
“I had heard rumors that she was going to be incredible," Borus, 45, says from Portland. “But Venus was more out there."
So as a sparse crowd gathered around an indoor carpeted court at Quebec City’s Club Avantage Multi-Sports, those in the know paid special attention to the girl who looked like she probably owed somebody some homework in the morning. Williams, more anxious than she had ever been before a match, had been too nervous to eat. She stepped out feeling nothing but butterflies in her stomach.
Annie Miller jumped all over her.
“Basically she crushed me," Williams wrote in 2015. “Not only did I look like a novice but I looked like I did not belong anywhere on the court."
The match ended 6-1, 6-1 to Borus and lasted less than an hour. Williams took home $240 for her trouble.
Twenty-seven years and another $94.6 million in prize money later, Williams is approaching the end of a career that has spanned multiple eras of tennis. Hundreds of players came and went, from Grand Slam champions to circuit short-timers. Going into the U.S. Open, which Williams has announced will be her last, dozens of different women have shared the court with her in more than a thousand matches. Borus, who quit tennis for good at age 23, was simply the first.
“I was scared," wrote Williams, who didn’t play another pro event for 17 months. “I was not prepared for the stage."
Williams’s tennis education up until that point had been one long series of calculated bets by her father, who eschewed traditional methods when he found much of the tennis world unreceptive to a pair of young Black girls.
Borus, on the other hand, was a seasoned veteran by comparison. After growing up in Michigan, she had followed the path that was laid out for most promising American tennis players—at least until the Williams sisters turned the sport’s orthodoxy upside down. Borus played aggressive junior schedules and, in 10th grade, relocated to the prestigious Bollettieri Academy in Bradenton, Fla. By the age of 14, she was playing in U.S. Open qualifiers and already worried that she might be behind schedule.
“I was also a kid trying to have a career on the tour," she says.
When she faced Williams in 1995, Borus had already traveled all over North America, and as far afield as Australia and Indonesia, to collect ranking points. At her peak, Borus would reach No. 40 in the world. But long before conversations about pressure or burnout in sports entered the mainstream, Borus found herself falling out of love with the grind of professional tennis. In 2000, she called it quits.
By then, Williams was approaching her 19th birthday and already a major champion. Borus made plans for life after tennis. She went back to the University of Michigan to complete her bachelor’s in business administration and later a master’s degree in accounting.
“It was a hard stop for me," Borus says. “I was so young, I spent years looking back on it, wondering if I made the right choices. When you’re independent at a young age and traveling at a young age, you think you’re a lot older than you are."
Now a stay-at-home mom to two children, aged 13 and 11, Borus says she hasn’t really watched tennis in 20 years. And she only ever plays the sport that defined the early part of her life on a casual basis. When she signed up to a mixed doubles league for this fall, she found that she was still carrying a high rating from the U.S. Tennis Association, because she had been a tour-level player. Borus petitioned to be downgraded.
Williams, meanwhile, is about to play in a Grand Slam tournament for the 81st time, with 23 major titles to her name. She is the undisputed GOAT of the Open Era. So with seemingly several lifetimes of hindsight, Borus recognizes that facing Williams at 14 was probably the best chance she’d ever have to beat Serena Williams. And she didn’t miss.
“I was optimistic that I could do OK," Borus says. “But I think everyone had an idea that the Williams sisters were going to be amazing players… There was definitely an aura around them."
