Orioles managerial change doesnt prevent another Nationals win

Luis Garcia Jr. drove in three runs as the visiting Washington Nationals won 10-6 on Saturday against the beleaguered Baltimore Orioles, who made a managerial change earlier in the day.

Playing a few hours after announcing that seventh-year boss Brandon Hyde was out as manager, the Orioles did not see any immediate benefit as they trailed by six runs after the first inning and didn't get any closer until the seventh.

Nathaniel Lowe and Keibert Ruiz knocked in two runs apiece while Garcia and Jacob Young each had two hits for the Nationals, who built off Friday night's 4-3 comeback victory in what served as Hyde's final game.

Third-base coach Tony Monsolino was installed as interim manager for the AL East Division's last-place team. The Orioles also fired big-league field coordinator and catching instructor Tim Cossins. Hyde had led the Orioles to the playoffs each of the past two seasons.

With Saturday's result, Baltimore lost for the 11th time in 13 games and fell to 15-29 for the season. The Orioles' offensive struggles mostly continued although they collected 10 hits and drew one walk. Jackson Holliday smacked a three-run homer to highlight a four-run ninth.

Washington starter Jake Irvin (3-1) took a shutout into the seventh inning. He posted six strikeouts during his 6 1/3 innings while allowing two runs, five hits and one walk.

Orioles starter Kyle Gibson (0-3) recorded just two outs while allowing six runs on six hits and one walk. Charlie Morton pitched in relief, giving up one run in 4 1/3 innings.

James Wood opened the scoring for the Nationals with a single. Washington scored its next run on Ruiz's double before a two-run single from Garcia.

Young capped the first-inning scoring with a double. Garcia's RBI double in the second made it 7-0.

The Orioles didn't score until Ramon Urias' run-scoring single and Ramon Laureano's RBI double in the seventh. Washington dinged relievers Yennier Cano and Seranthony Dominguez for three runs in the ninth to take a 10-2 lead.