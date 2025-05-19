Orioles release Kyle Gibson amid slew of changes

A day after the Orioles fired manager Brandon Hyde, Baltimore made more changes Sunday, including the release of pitcher Kyle Gibson.

The right-hander signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract in March, a return to Baltimore after a successful 2024 in St. Louis, but his start to this season had been disastrous.

Gibson fell to 0-3 on the season after allowing six runs on six hits in two-thirds of an inning against the Washington Nationals on Saturday, the team's first game following Hyde's dismissal earlier in the day.

Gibson started four games in 2025 with a 16.78 ERA and seven home runs surrendered.

Previously an All-Star with the Texas Rangers in 2021, Gibson broke in the majors with the Twins in 2013, suiting up for Minnesota for seven seasons. The 37-year-old also played for the Rangers (2020-21) and Philadelphia Phillies (2021-22) before joining Baltimore in 2023. He has a 4.60 ERA and a 112-111 record in 334 career games (328 starts).

The Orioles also put outfielder Tyler O'Neill on the 10-day injured list due to a left shoulder impingement.

O'Neill, 29, is batting just .188 this season in 80 at-bats with nine walks. The two-time Gold Glove winner is also in his first season in Baltimore after previously starring with the St. Louis Cardinals (2018-23) and Boston Red Sox (2024).

Hyde was let go following the Orioles' 15-28 start to the season, a far cry from what was expected following the organization's playoff berth and second-place finish in the AL East last season.