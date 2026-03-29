Orphaned young, how Mizoram teenager Isak Malsawmtluanga overcomes injury concerns to clinch KITG glory

Isak Malsawmtluanga was almost on the verge of quitting weightlifting after losing both his parents even before he turned 16. The dual tragedy left the Mizo teenager devastated, but the support from his childhood coach and his uncle and aunt helped salvage his sporting career, and the 18-year-old made all of them proud by bagging the men's 60kg gold medal at the Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) 2026.

Battling a troubled back, Isak came up with a strong showing in clean and jerk, being second in the standing after snatch, to clinch the gold medal with a total of 235kg and was immediately embraced by his uncle, who has been the guiding force behind the teenager.

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Isak's father, Heming Malsawmtluanga, had died in a bike accident in 2018, the same year he began training to become a weightlifter. This meant that the only son in the family was left wondering whether he should continue to train or focus on earning money and supporting the family.

"At that time, my childhood coach Soma motivated me a lot and asked me to continue weightlifting," Isak told SAI Media. But just when Isak's performance graph began to flourish, and he won a silver medal in the 60kg category at the Youth National Championships held in Himachal Pradesh in 2024, another personal setback followed.

Isak Malsawmtluanga's uncle and aunt step in His mother was diagnosed with cancer, placing the family under severe emotional and financial strain. During this difficult phase, Isak's uncle and aunt stepped in to support him.

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The couple, who work at a small local restaurant in Aizawl's Ramhlun Vengthar locality, took him under their care and ensured he could continue his studies and pursue weightlifting without interruption.

But later that year, Isac's mother succumbed to her illness and left the youngster completely distraught. For some time, the sport that once gave him hope began to feel meaningless as loneliness and grief crept him.

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"Losing both my parents broke me completely from the inside," he said. "I had almost decided that I would quit weightlifting, but my uncle and coach once again persuaded me to continue."

Since 2024, Isak has been training at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Imphal, while pursuing his Class 12 studies through the Indira Gandhi National Open School in Aizawl.

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Gradually, the results began to follow. He went on to add another silver medal at a junior event in Modinagar in 2025 and later secured a bronze medal at the National Weightlifting Championships the same year.

Challenges part of Isak's career Even his build-up to the Khelo India Tribal Games had its share of challenges. While preparing for the Games, Isak suffered a back injury during training, prompting his coach to advise him to skip the tournament to avoid worsening the problem.

However, determined not to let another obstacle derail him, Isak stepped onto the platform in Raipur and delivered the performance of his life.

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"My uncle always travels with me for competitions since my father passed away," he said. "He was here with me as well. As soon as I won the medal, he lifted me in his arms. At that moment, I realised how happy he was," he said before heading off to once again join his family members for extended celebrations.