Who is Otto Virtanen? Finnish player stuns No. 4 seed Ben Shelton in five-set Wimbledon 2026 first round thriller

Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen produced one of the biggest upsets of Wimbledon 2026 so far, defeating American fourth seed Ben Shelton in a gripping five-set battle on Court 2. The 25-year-old from Finland won 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(10), 7-6(11), 7-6(9) after four hours and 24 minutes of intense grass-court tennis.
Otto Virtanen began with confidence, breaking Ben Shelton’s serve in the opening set and closing it out 6-4 with clean, aggressive play. Shelton responded strongly in the second, using his powerful left-handed serve and heavy groundstrokes to level the match at one set all with a 6-3 win.
The third set proved decisive in shifting momentum. After a tight battle, Shelton edged a dramatic tiebreak 7-6(10). Virtanen refused to fade. He saved multiple set points in the fourth before winning a marathon tiebreak 7-6(11) to force a deciding set.
In the fifth, both players held serve until another tiebreak. Virtanen stayed calm under pressure, converting key points on his first serve to seal the famous victory 7-6(9)
Otto Virtanen, born June 21, 2001, in Hyvinkaa, Finland, stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and plays right-handed. He turned professional in 2018 and reached a career-high ATP ranking of No. 91 in November 2024. Currently ranked around No. 140, the tall Finn has developed a strong grass-court game and came through qualifying to earn his spot in the main draw.
This victory represents the biggest win of his career and delivers a significant boost in ranking points and self-belief. Virtanen’s composure in high-pressure tiebreaks and efficient serving proved the difference against a much higher-ranked opponent.
Ben Shelton arrived at Wimbledon with high expectations after solid previous performances on grass. The powerful American looked sharp in patches but could not maintain consistency across the long match. The early loss will sting, especially as he aimed to build momentum toward the later stages of the tournament.
Shelton will now turn his attention to the hard-court swing, where he has enjoyed greater success in recent seasons.
Otto Virtanen advances to the second round with newfound confidence and valuable experience against elite competition. He will face a tough test next, but the manner of this victory suggests he can trouble anyone on grass when playing at his best.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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