Pacers vs 76ers: Tyrese Maxey stars as Philadelphia overcome 13-point deficit to beat Indiana 114-109

The Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit in the second half to defeat the Indiana Pacers 114-109 in their NBA regular-season encounter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 27 points, including two crucial three-pointers in the closing stages, as the 76ers produced a strong fourth-quarter performance to secure their fourth victory in five games this season.

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The Pacers appeared to be in control after a dominant third quarter, during which they outscored Philadelphia 36-13. However, the visitors responded with a 39-point fourth quarter to turn the contest around and extend their winning record to 4-1.

Joel Embiid contributed 21 points and 11 rebounds for Philadelphia, while Jaylen Brown finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Anfernee Simons also scored 20 points off the bench, providing an important contribution during the comeback. LeBron James added 13 points and 10 assists.

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Indiana, meanwhile, was led by Pascal Siakam, who recorded 26 points and 11 rebounds. Andrew Nembhard returned to the lineup and registered 18 points and 14 assists, while Aaron Nesmith also scored 18 points.

How the game unfolded The two teams were level at 25-25 after the opening quarter, but Philadelphia gained control in the second period. The 76ers scored 37 points against Indiana's 27 to establish a 62-52 advantage at halftime.

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VJ Edgecombe provided one of the highlights of the first half with a shot from beyond half-court at the buzzer, giving Philadelphia a 10-point cushion heading into the break.

Indiana responded immediately after the interval. The Pacers scored the first 17 points of the third quarter to overturn the deficit and move ahead 69-62. They continued their momentum to finish the period with an 88-75 lead.

However, Philadelphia recovered in the final quarter. The 76ers erased the deficit and tied the contest at 94-94 through a Maxey layup. Maxey subsequently put Philadelphia ahead with two free throws, making it 96-94 with over five minutes remaining.

Simons helped fuel the visitors' scoring run, while Maxey delivered the decisive shots in the closing minutes. His second three-pointer of the final stretch gave Philadelphia a 112-106 lead with 46 seconds remaining.

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The Pacers could not recover from that late setback as the 76ers closed out a five-point victory.

Pacers miss Haliburton and Zubac Indiana entered the contest without Tyrese Haliburton, who was sidelined with a left hamstring strain. Head coach Rick Carlisle said the guard was expected to miss at least two weeks.

Centre Ivica Zubac also missed his second consecutive game because of a left ankle sprain.

The defeat left Indiana with a 2-3 win-loss record after five games, while Philadelphia improved to 4-1.

The 76ers will next host the New York Knicks on Friday. Indiana are scheduled to travel to face the Miami Heat on the same day.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.