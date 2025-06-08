Padres look to rebound, get back on track at Brewers

After a tough walk-off loss, the visiting San Diego Padres will look to bounce back behind rookie right-hander Ryan Bergert against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday in the rubber game of the three-game series.

Bergert (1-0, 2.00 ERA) will be opposed by right-hander Freddy Peralta (5-4, 2.92) for the Brewers, who have won 10 of their last 12 games.

San Diego rallied to tie with two runs in the ninth Saturday, only to see rookie Caleb Durbin jump on the first pitch from rookie reliever David Morgan in the bottom half for a walk-off homer that gave the Brewers a 4-3 victory.

The Brewers, who were blanked 2-0 in the opener, tied it 1-1 and snapped a 15-inning scoreless streak with a run in the seventh, then went ahead 3-1 in the eighth before the Padres rallied against closer Trevor Megill, who had converted 12 of 13 save chances, including 11 straight.

San Diego has dropped three of its last four games, with each of the losses by one run.

In his five appearances, Morgan has three scoreless outings and has allowed a homer in the other two.

"I'm getting thrown straight into the fire," Morgan said after Saturday's one-pitch loss. "It's the big leagues. You've got to be ready for it. You've just got to keep looking into it and find a way to be better every single time."

Bergert, who made four relief appearances before being sent down, will be making his second start since being recalled on June 3 from Triple-A El Paso.

In his first major league start his last time out, Bergert allowed two runs on six hits in five innings, but did not get the decision Tuesday in a 3-2 victory at San Francisco.

Manny Machado continued his hot streak with a pair of hits Saturday. Over his last 15 games, Machado is hitting .356 with six homers, two doubles and 12 RBIs. Luis Arraez, who had the game-tying two-run double in the top of the ninth Saturday, extended his streak to 53 plate appearances without striking out. He has not struck out since May 25.

Peralta has not won in his last three starts. After a pair of no-decisions, he took the loss his last time out, allowing three runs in six innings -- including a two-run homer to Tyler Stephenson -- with nine strikeouts in a 4-2 loss at Cincinnati.

"He made one pitch to Stevenson he'd like to have back," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said afterward. "Other than that, he had a great night, and one of his best of the year."

Peralta has allowed two earned runs or fewer in nine of his 13 starts, allowing four runs just once. Opponents are batting .216 against him.

Christian Yelich had his 12-game hitting streak snapped Saturday, but walked three times, including one that started the two-run eighth.

Peralta is 2-1 with a 3.94 ERA in five career games, including two starts, against the Padres.