Pahalgam terror attack: Will Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem be seen at Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru?

The chances of Pakistan's Olympic javelin champion Arshad Nadeem to compete at the Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru next month took a major hit after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday took lives of at least 26 tourists.

Happening at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on May 24, the Neeraj Chopra Classic is first-of-a-kind one-day javelin event, to be named after an athlete. Neeraj is a two-time Olympic medallist in javelin - gold in Tokyo 2020 and silver in Paris 2024.

Along with other top javelin throwers in the world, Neeraj has personally invited Arshad to be a part of the event. “Yes, I have spoken to Arshad Nadeem. He said he would discuss it with his coach and confirm. But as of now, he hasn't confirmed,” Neeraj told reporters.

But as it seems, the Pahalgam terror attack might have jeopardised Arshad's first trip to India. Although Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif denied any involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack, The Resistance Front (TRF) has taken responsibility in the incident.

The TRF is a shadow group of banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group. India have taken a strong stance in the matters related with Pakistan as it looks like in case of Arshad's participation, the Government of India will go through a deep consideration whether to allow the Paris Olympics gold medallist or not.

Indo-Pak sporting ties have been in last decade The diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan have had an impact on both the country's sporting engagements. While India have not sent any athlete or any sports team to Pakistan in more than a decade citing security reasons, the country have allowed Pakistan teams only a few times on special occasions.

The last time a Pakistan sports team came to India was in 2023 when a Babar Azam-led side was allowed to play in the ICC ODI World Cup. Before that, the Pakistan men's hockey team came to India to play in the 2018 FIH Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

In fact, the Indian team recently (in February 2025) didn't travel to Pakistan to play in the ICC Champions Trophy. India played all their matches in Dubai instead. In case of Arshad, the Pakistani javelin champion will need both the government's clearance to be able to enter India. No official statements have been made yet.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem rivalry Neeraj has been competing against Arshad at several top events for almost a decade. They first met in 2016 during the South Asian Games in Guwahati where the Indian won gold while Arshad settled for bronze. Overall, Neeraj holds a commanding 9-1 head-to-head record against his Pakistani opponent.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem head-to-head