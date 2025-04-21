Pakistan Cricket Board, Jason Gillespie play blame-game over pending salary; PCB says Aussie coach ‘breached’ contract

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied all claims made by former coach Jason Gillespie stating the Australian has breached his contract. Gillespie, who was initially appointed as the Pakistan Test coach, was later given the responsibility of the Men in Green's white-ball teams, has accused PCB of non-payment of his dues.

Gillespie along with Gary Kirsten were appointed as Pakistan's Test and white-ball coaches respectively on a two-year contract in 2024. However, with the results not getting on Pakistan's way, Kirsten was the first to step down just after six months on his job.

After the resignation of Kirsten, Gillespie was given the responsibility of Pakistan's white-ball teams in their tour of Australia. Upon their return, Gillespie too put down his papers stating disagreements with the PCB.

Ever since resigning from his post, Gillespie has often criticised the PCB in various interviews for the way how Pakistan cricket operated and and even stated he still owes some remuneration from the board.

“Yeah, without going into the details, obviously still waiting on some remuneration from work that has been done. So just navigate through that in due course. Admittedly, that has been a little bit disappointing but look, hopefully that can get sorted sooner rather than later. So yeah, hopefully, that gets sorted as soon as possible,” said the 50-year-old in one of the interviews recently.

What did PCB reply? Reacting to Gillespie's comments, the PCB issues a statement which stated, "The Pakistan Cricket Board refutes claims made by a former head coach on the non-payment of his dues. The PCB spokesman states that the former head coach abruptly left his position without giving a four month notice period, which was a clear breach of the contractual terms. The coaching contract explicitly mentioned a notice period applicable to both parties, and the coach was fully aware of it.”

