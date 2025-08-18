Pakistan hockey given 48 hours to respond; organisers keep replacement ready for Asia Cup 2025

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has been given 48 hours to confirm whether it will send a team to India for the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled to begin in Rajgir, Bihar, on 29 August. If it fails to respond, Bangladesh will be named as a replacement in the eight-team tournament, according to Hockey India (HI)

Despite the Indo-Pak political tensions post Operation Sindoor, the Government of India gave a green light for Pakistan to travel to Bihar for the Asia Cup 2025, keeping the Olympic charter in mind and also said it would provide visas to the Pakistan hockey contingent.

However, the PHF has reportedly refused to travel, citing security concerns. Although Bangladesh has already been approached, the hosts are still waiting two days before announcing the replacement. “The Indian government has already said that it is willing to provide visas to Pakistani players,” a HI official told PTI.

“But if they don’t want to come to India, it’s not our problem. Bangladesh has already been invited to participate in the case Pakistan doesn’t come, but we will have to wait for two more days to get the confirmation,” he added. “Neither Pakistan nor Bangladesh have confirmed anything to us till now. But Bangladesh are likely replacement for Pakistan,” the official said.

What Asia Cup 2025 hockey mean to all teams? The Asia Cup 2025 will serve as a qualifying tournament for the 2026 Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium. Apart from host India, the other participating teams in the Asia Cup are China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Oman, and Chinese Taipei. South Korea is the defending champion of the Asia Cup 2025.