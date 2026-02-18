Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif orders inquiry after national hockey team players forced to wash dishes during Australia tour

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an inquiry into national hockey team's tumultuous Australian tour where the players had to roam in the streets for lock of accommodation and wash dishes before going to play a match. Pakistan were in Australia to play FIH Pro League matches.

The Pakistan hockey team had to wait for 13-14 hours at Sydney airport before their onward flight to Canberra. Things got more disturbing when the players checked into the hotel to find out that they had no prior bookings and no advance payment was made to the hotel management.

The players had to wait for hours and roamed the streets before an accommodation was arranged for them. The next afternoon, they had to play their first match against Australia which the team lost 2-3. Pakistan all its matches during the Australia leg, losing to the hosts as well as Germany.

"We can't work with this current management of the federation. When players have to clean the kitchen and wash dishes before going to play a match what result do you expect from us?" Pakistan hockey captain Shakeel Ammad Butt told media after landing at the Lahore airport, lashing out the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

"What was pathetic was that even the Airbnb accommodation was arranged for 10 days when we had to stay for 13 days. We had to move into a cheaper residence after 10-days," added an angry Butt.

PSB to submit detailed report Meanwhile, PTI reported that Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director-General Noor us Sabah told the media that they were preparing a detailed report for PM Shehbaz Sharif after he ordered an inquiry into the whole fiasco. Sharif is the patron-in-chief of the PHF.

Butt also disclosed that the PHF had warned the players of disciplinary action if they spoke to the media "I am speaking up because of what we have been through in Australia," he said. "We need a foreign coach if we have to move forward. We have a good combination of players but we need a foreign coach and good management," he added.