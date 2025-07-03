Pakistan to be allowed to participate in men's hockey Asia Cup 2025, says report

The Pakistan hockey team will be allowed to participate in the upcoming men's Asia Cup later this year in India, stated a source in the Sports Ministry, according to a PTI report. The development comes in months after the recent India-Pakistan tensions across the border.

India will be hosting the men's hockey Asia Cup 2025 next month in Rajgir, Bihar from August 27 to September 7. "We are not against any team competing in India in a multi-national competition. But bilateral is different," the source said.

"International sports demands that we cannot back out from competing. Russia and Ukraine are at war but they show up at multi-national events," he added. Pakistan's most recent tour to India came back in 2023 when they finished fifth in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy.

In case the Pakistan hockey team is allowed to travel to India, what remains to be seen is that whether the sports ministry does the same with the Pakistan men's cricket team for the Asia Cup, also to be held in India later this year. Hockey India is yet to make a official comment.

Will India play Pakistan in Asia Cup cricket? India did not travel to Pakistan earlier this year for the ICC Champions Trophy. Following which, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) signed a deal to follow the hybrid model till 2027 in all International Cricket Council (ICC) events.

According to the deal, both India and Pakistan will play their games at neutral venues of all ICC events hosted by the two countries. Asked if India will be allowed to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup of cricket in September, the source said, “The BCCI is yet to reach out on this. We will address this when they approach us.”