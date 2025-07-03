Pakistan's inclusion in Asia Cup 2025 'a great news’; ‘need to take great care’, says Hockey India chief Dilip Tirkey

Pakistan participation in the upcoming men's hockey Asia Cup 2025 will add a great value to the success of the tournament, said Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey. The India-Pakistan sporting ties have been severely impacted following the military tensions across the borders in May. India retaliated with Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, leading to a tense military showdown that de-escalated on Pakistan's request for a ceasefire.

Not just the Asia Cup 2025, but Pakistan will be allowed to participate in the junior hockey World Cup which India is hosting at the fag end of the year. While the Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in Rajgir, Bihar from August 27 to September 7, the junior World Cup is scheduled for November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai.

Although Hockey India is yet to get the official intimation from the sports ministry, Tirkey welcomed the decision, calling it “a great news for hockey in the country.” “We are yet to get any official communication from the sports ministry. I got to know from media,” Tirkey, who is in New Delhi, told Livemint.

“If that is the case (allowing Pakistan in the Asia Cup), then its a great news for hockey in the country. Since India is hosting both the Asia Cup and Junior World Cup and Pakistan's participation in both these tournaments is a great news for the fans,” added the former India international.

“Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup championship will add value to the tournament's success. As a host country, we need to take great care of Pakistan, keeping in mind of what happened recently on the borders (military conflicts),” said Tirkey.

The last time Pakistan men's hockey team played in India was during the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy where the Men in Green finished fifth. Prior to that, Pakistan's visit to India came during the 2018 Hockey World Cup, which was held in Bhubaneshwar.

Why was Pakistan allowed in hockey Asia Cup, junior WC? Not allowing Pakistan in India for the Asia Cup and the subsequent junior World Cup would be a violation of the Olympic Charter, a sports ministry source said on Thursday. The Charter is akin to the constitution of the Olympic movement and stresses on sport as a tool for promoting international peace and cooperation.

With India bidding for the 2036 Olympics, any attempt to block a rival country from a multi-national event adversely impacts the host country's prospects of getting future hosting rights.

"We are not against any team competing in India in a multi-national competition. If we try to stop Pakistan it would be seen as a violation of the Olympic Charter. Likewise, we will also show up for any multi-national event that features Pakistan. But bilateral is different and there will be no relaxation on that front," the source told PTI.