Para Asian Games 2026 Live updates, Day 1: Mona Agarwal, Avani Lekhara enter women's 10m air rifle shooting final

Para Asian Games 2026 Live updates, Day 1: India will look to make a strong start to its medal campaign on Day 1 of the 2026 Para Asian Games 2026 on Day 1 on October 19, with several prominent athletes competing across para athletics, para swimming, para powerlifting, para archery and para shooting. Nishad Kumar and Ajeet Singh Yadav, along with world champion Rinku Hooda, will lead India's challenge in para athletics.
Indian athletes will also seek podium finishes in para swimming and para powerlifting. In para archery, seasoned campaigners Harvinder Singh and Sheetal Devi, along with Payal Nag, will look to make a strong start to their respective campaigns and secure medals for India.
In para shooting, Avani Lekhara will lead the country's challenge as Indian athletes aim to add to the medal tally.
Win in table tennis for India. Sonalben Patel gets better of Chinese Taipei's Chao Pei-hsi 3-0 in the women's singles event. She won 11-2, 11-5, 11-4 to seal a straight-games victory in 15 minutes.
Two more shooting medals on offer after India's Rakesh Nidagundi and Swaroop Unhalkar enter the final of men's 10m air rifle event. In the qualification, Rakesh finished seventh with a score of 619.3, while Swaroop secured eighth place with 617.4 points.
India's Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal have qualified for the women's 10m air rifle final. While Mona topped the qualification round with a score of 629.1, Avani finished second with 626.4 points. The final is scheduled to take place at 10:35 AM IST.
In para badminton, India's Sivarajan Solaimalai beats Brunei's Faiq Zali 2-0 in the men's singles SH6 group match. Sivarajan dominated the contest, winning 21-8, 21-11 to seal a straight-games victory.
Win for India in table tennis. In a group B clash, India's Baby Sahana Ravi defeats Kazakhstan's Altynay Yerzhankyzy 3-0. Sahana won the three games 11-4, 11-6, 11-5 to seal a straight-games victory in 16 minutes.
In Para-swimming, Gopichand Lingutla and Niranjan Mukundan will feature in men’s 400m freestyle S7 final at 1:30 PM IST. Vaishnavi Jagtap will compete in the women’s 400m freestyle S8 final at 1:38 PM IST. Himanshu Nandal is scheduled for the men’s 100m backstroke S11 final at 2:47 PM IST, followed by Ravi Budigina in the men’s 100m freestyle S13 final at 2:57 PM IST. Kapil Kumar and Ajay Bhosale will feature in the men’s 100m freestyle S10 final at 4:46 PM IST. Swatik Patil is scheduled to compete in the men’s 200m individual medley SM9 heats at 7:32 AM IST.
Paralympic medallists Nishad Kumar and Ajeet Singh Yadav, along with world champion Rinku Hooda, will lead India's challenge in para athletics, while Indian athletes will also seek podium finishes in para swimming and para powerlifting.
in men's blind football, India will face Thailand in a preliminary round fixture at 9 AM IST. Win will be on India's mind as it would give an added advantage. In para cycling, Arshad Shaikh is scheduled to compete in the men’s C1-2 3000m individual pursuit qualifying round at 7:19 AM IST.
In men's recurve ranking round, India's Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi finished fifth with 631 points, while Vijay secured seventh place with 630 points. South Korea's Kwak Geonhwi topped the standings with 661 points, followed by Indonesia's Kholidin in second place with 640 points. The men's para recurve elimination round (Round of 16) will take place at 7:20 AM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Para Asian Games 2026 for India today.