Para Asian Games 2026 Live updates, Day 1: Mona Agarwal, Avani Lekhara enter women's 10m air rifle shooting final

Para Asian Games 2026 Live updates, Day 1: India will look to make a strong start to its medal campaign on Day 1 of the 2026 Para Asian Games 2026 on Day 1 on October 19, with several prominent athletes competing across para athletics, para swimming, para powerlifting, para archery and para shooting. Nishad Kumar and Ajeet Singh Yadav, along with world champion Rinku Hooda, will lead India's challenge in para athletics.

Indian athletes will also seek podium finishes in para swimming and para powerlifting. In para archery, seasoned campaigners Harvinder Singh and Sheetal Devi, along with Payal Nag, will look to make a strong start to their respective campaigns and secure medals for India.

In para shooting, Avani Lekhara will lead the country's challenge as Indian athletes aim to add to the medal tally.