Para Asian Games 2026: Why Simran Sharma replaces Bhavina Patel as India's flag bearer for Opening Ceremony? Explained

Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel will not be accompanying Pramod Bagat during the Para Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony on Sunday in Aichi-Nagoya. Bhagat, who is a Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist, and Patel were initially named as Indian flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony of the fifth edition of the Games.

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However, the development of Patel not participating in the Opening ceremony came at the last minute. Instead of Patel, Simran Sharma will serve as India's flag bearer for the Para Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony at 2 PM IST (6 PM local time) at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium on October 18.

The decision underscores the importance of putting athletes’ well-being first and ensuring that ceremonial responsibilities do not compromise their preparation and performance.

Why Bhavina Patel was withdrawn? The decision to withdraw Patel from the Opening Ceremony was taken to prioritise the latter's rest and recovery ahead of her quarterfinal match scheduled for October 19. Patel started her Para Asian Games 2026 campaign with two wins in the women's table tennis competition.

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She started with a 3-0 win over Kuwait's Al-Rasheedi, followed by a win over Jordan's Faten Eleimat. Bhavina brushed aside Eleimat 11-6, 11-7, 11-4 in the women's singles Class 4-5 Group A match in 17 minutes to top Group A. She had earlier won a silver (2018 Jakarta) and a bronze medal (2022 Hangzhou) in the previous two editions of the Para Asian Games.

According to a press release from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), the decision has been taken to ensure that Bhavina, a wheelchair athlete, has sufficient time to rest and prepare for her crucial quarterfinal. The journey to and from the venue takes nearly six hours, which would be physically demanding and leave her with limited time to recover.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in