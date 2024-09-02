Paralympics Games Paris 2024: PM Modi wishes Nishad Kumar for winning silver, says, ‘India is elated’

India has won seven medals at the Paris Paralympics, including one gold, two silvers, and four bronzes. Preeti Pal made history as the first Indian woman to win two track and field medals.

Agencies
Published2 Sep 2024, 10:53 AM IST
Paris Paralympics 2024: Nishad Kumar of India in action during the Men’s High Jump T47 Final at the Stade de France in Paris., (Reuters / Eng Chin An)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his congratulations to Nishad Kumar for securing the silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event at the Paris Paralympics.

Nishad Kumar claimed the silver in the men's high jump - T47 final, matching his second-place finish from the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago. He delivered his season's best performance with a jump of 2.04 meters, which earned him the silver medal.

PM Modi praised Nishad on his official X account, commending him for his "remarkable achievement" at the ongoing Paralympics.

"Congrats to @nishad_hj for his remarkable achievement in winning a Silver medal in the Men's High Jump T47 event at the #Paralympics2024! He has shown us all that with passion and determination, everything is possible. India is elated," PM Modi wrote on X.

 

India has secured a total of seven medals at the ongoing Paris Paralympics, with one gold medal, two silvers, and four bronze medals.

Preeti Pal clinched a bronze medal in the 200m T-35 race on Sunday. With this medal, Preeti created history as she became the first-ever Indian woman athlete to win 2 medals in the track & field events at the Paralympics, or Olympics.

Rubina finished third and bagged a bronze medal in the P2-Women's 10M Air Pistol SH-1 final on Saturday. She gathered a total of 211.1 points in the final. Javanmardi Sareh of Iran finished with gold (236.8 points) and Turkey's Ozgan Aysel went on to win the silver medal (231.1 points).

On Friday, reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her winning streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

India's first silver medal at the Paris Paralympics came in shooting as well, with Manish Narwal getting a silver in the men's P1 10 m air pistol SH1 competition.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 10:53 AM IST
Business NewsSportsSports NewsParalympics Games Paris 2024: PM Modi wishes Nishad Kumar for winning silver, says, ‘India is elated’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,806.60
    10:53 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    -22.6 (-0.47%)

    Tata Steel

    153.30
    10:54 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    0.5 (0.33%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.25
    10:54 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    -1.15 (-0.38%)

    Bandhan Bank

    202.50
    10:54 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    1.8 (0.9%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aegis Logis

    810.00
    10:38 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    57.55 (7.65%)

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings

    717.65
    10:41 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    34.4 (5.03%)

    Global Health

    1,190.50
    10:40 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    56.65 (5%)

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports

    149.55
    10:41 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    6.75 (4.73%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,829.00-432.00
      Chennai
      73,685.00360.00
      Delhi
      73,541.00-360.00
      Kolkata
      73,829.00-72.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue