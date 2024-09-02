India has won seven medals at the Paris Paralympics, including one gold, two silvers, and four bronzes. Preeti Pal made history as the first Indian woman to win two track and field medals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his congratulations to Nishad Kumar for securing the silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event at the Paris Paralympics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nishad Kumar claimed the silver in the men's high jump - T47 final, matching his second-place finish from the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago. He delivered his season's best performance with a jump of 2.04 meters, which earned him the silver medal.

"Congrats to @nishad_hj for his remarkable achievement in winning a Silver medal in the Men's High Jump T47 event at the #Paralympics2024! He has shown us all that with passion and determination, everything is possible. India is elated," PM Modi wrote on X.

India has secured a total of seven medals at the ongoing Paris Paralympics, with one gold medal, two silvers, and four bronze medals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Preeti Pal clinched a bronze medal in the 200m T-35 race on Sunday. With this medal, Preeti created history as she became the first-ever Indian woman athlete to win 2 medals in the track & field events at the Paralympics, or Olympics.

Rubina finished third and bagged a bronze medal in the P2-Women's 10M Air Pistol SH-1 final on Saturday. She gathered a total of 211.1 points in the final. Javanmardi Sareh of Iran finished with gold (236.8 points) and Turkey's Ozgan Aysel went on to win the silver medal (231.1 points).

On Friday, reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her winning streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}