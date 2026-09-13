Para-shuttler Sukant Kadam reaches 100-medal milestone with 2 medals in Japan, sets sights on Asian Games

Tokyo [Japan], September 13 (ANI): Indian para-badminton star Sukant Kadam, the world number two in the SL4 category, reached a landmark milestone at the Japan Para Badminton International 2026, returning with two silver medals and completing an extraordinary tally of 100 career medals in 12 years of competitive badminton. With the Asian Games around the corner, Sukant now turns his attention to representing India at the continental multi-sport event.

Sukant secured silver in Men’s Singles SL4, reaching the final against France’s Lucas Mazur. After losing the opening game 21-08, Sukant produced a strong fightback in the second game, but Mazur held his nerve to win 21-16. He also partnered Pramod Bhagat in the Men’s Doubles SL3-SU5, where the Indian pair claimed another silver medal. They went down to Indonesia’s Hikmat Ramdani and Fredy Setiawan 21-05, 21-15 in the final. The two medals in Japan took Sukant’s career medal tally to 100, marking a remarkable achievement in a journey that has spanned more than a decade of international competition, as per a press release.

Sukant’s journey began after a childhood cricket injury at the age of 10. The knee injury required multiple surgeries and left him unable to bend his left knee. Inspired by para-athlete Girisha Nagarajegowda’s silver-medal performance at the 2012 London Paralympics, Sukant found his calling in para badminton. Based in Pune, Sukant trains under Olympian Nikhil Kanitkar and his coaching team at NKBA. He made his international debut in 2014, beginning a journey that would eventually lead to his #DreamOf100.

Reflecting on the milestone, Sukant Kadam said: “I made my international debut in 2014 with a dream in my heart. In 2016, I won my first BWF Para Badminton International medal. And today, in 2026, after years of victories, defeats, injuries, doubts, sacrifices, comebacks and countless hours on the court… Medal No. 100. What started as a dream slowly became a mission. And #DreamOf100 became a promise I made to myself — to keep pushing until I reached this moment.”

Sukant credited his coaches, support staff, family and sporting institutions for playing a crucial role in his journey. “No athlete reaches a milestone like this alone. A heartfelt thank you to my coaches Nikhil Kanitkar and Mayank Gole for believing in me, standing by me, challenging me and guiding me in the best ways possible. Your belief has been a huge part of this journey. I am deeply grateful to the Sports Authority of India, Government of Maharashtra, Badminton Association of India, Paralympic Committee of India and Olympic Gold Quest for their constant support, encouragement and belief in my journey. To my family, friends, teammates, support staff and everyone who has stood beside me through the highs and lows — this medal belongs to you too.”