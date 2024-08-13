Paris 2024 Paralympics: Date, ticket price, where to watch, and more. All you need to know

As we bid farewell to the Paris 2024 Olympics, the excitement isn’t over yet. In just a few weeks, we'll have another chance to be glued to our screens, witnessing more incredible athletic feats. Yes, the Paris 2024 Paralympics are just around the corner.

This year, over 4,400 athletes will compete in 22 sports, spanning 549 events. The Paralympics promise to be a spectacular 11-day event. Here's everything you need to know about the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: key ticket details, start dates, and the athletes to watch.

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Start date The Paralympics 2024 will begin on August 28 and conclude on September 8, 2024.

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Tickets and prices Tickets for the Paralympics are still available, including for the Opening Ceremony and sports like wheelchair basketball, para-swimming, and para-athletics. For events such as goalball, sitting volleyball, and boccia, tickets start as low as 15 euros. However, prices can reach up to 700 euros for the best seats at the Opening Ceremony.

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Where to watch In the United States, you can stream all events from the Paris 2024 Paralympics on the Peacock app. Live coverage will be broadcast on NBC, CNBC, and USA Network. Additionally, you can stay updated via the official Paralympics YouTube channel and the International Paralympic Committee website.

Paris 2024 Paralympics: First Paralympics Neurologist Sir Ludwig Guttman inspired the Paralympic Games, which started on a smaller scale. After World War II, he worked at Stoke Mandeville Hospital with spinal injury patients, encouraging them to use sports for rehabilitation. In 1948, he organized a competition with other hospitals during the London Olympics, and the idea spread to other UK spinal injury units.