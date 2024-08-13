Paris 2024 Paralympics: Date, ticket price, where to watch, and more. All you need to know

The Paris 2024 Paralympics will feature over 4,400 athletes across 22 sports and 549 events, running from August 28 to September 8, 2024. Tickets are available, with prices ranging from 15 to 700 euros.

Published13 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron, flanked by his wife Brigitte Macron (2R), President of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee. (AFP Photo)
French President Emmanuel Macron, flanked by his wife Brigitte Macron (2R), President of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee. (AFP Photo)

As we bid farewell to the Paris 2024 Olympics, the excitement isn’t over yet. In just a few weeks, we'll have another chance to be glued to our screens, witnessing more incredible athletic feats. Yes, the Paris 2024 Paralympics are just around the corner.

This year, over 4,400 athletes will compete in 22 sports, spanning 549 events. The Paralympics promise to be a spectacular 11-day event. Here's everything you need to know about the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: key ticket details, start dates, and the athletes to watch.

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Start date

The Paralympics 2024 will begin on August 28 and conclude on September 8, 2024.

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Tickets and prices

Tickets for the Paralympics are still available, including for the Opening Ceremony and sports like wheelchair basketball, para-swimming, and para-athletics. For events such as goalball, sitting volleyball, and boccia, tickets start as low as 15 euros. However, prices can reach up to 700 euros for the best seats at the Opening Ceremony.

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Where to watch

In the United States, you can stream all events from the Paris 2024 Paralympics on the Peacock app. Live coverage will be broadcast on NBC, CNBC, and USA Network. Additionally, you can stay updated via the official Paralympics YouTube channel and the International Paralympic Committee website.

Paris 2024 Paralympics: First Paralympics

Neurologist Sir Ludwig Guttman inspired the Paralympic Games, which started on a smaller scale. After World War II, he worked at Stoke Mandeville Hospital with spinal injury patients, encouraging them to use sports for rehabilitation. In 1948, he organized a competition with other hospitals during the London Olympics, and the idea spread to other UK spinal injury units.

By 1960, 400 wheelchair athletes from 23 countries competed in Rome across eight sports and 57 medal events. Known as the ninth Annual International Stoke Mandeville Games, it is now recognized as the first Paralympics. Paris 2024 will mark the 17th edition.

First Published:13 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST
