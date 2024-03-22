Paris Olympic 2024: Sex is back in City of Love, 3 lakh condoms to be distributed in Game Village
Laurent Michaud, the director of Olympic Village, said the organizers of the 2024 Paris Games plan to provide 300,000 condoms to 14,250 residents staying in their quarters.
As the City of Love prepares for the Olympic Games 2024—which is scheduled to start just after 125 days i.e. 24 July 2024 in Paris— the Emmanuel Macron government in the French has lifted the ban on physical intimacy between athletes.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message