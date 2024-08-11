Paris Olympics 2024: 10 unforgettable moments that made Summer Games memorable | Photos

At Paris Olympics 2024, some of the notable highlights include Zhiying Zeng debuting in table tennis at the age of 58, Rebecca Andrade winning gymnastics gold, and Arshad Nadeem breaking an Olympic record in javelin throw.

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated11 Aug 2024, 06:24 PM IST
Paris Olympics 2024
Paris Olympics 2024(AFP)

Paris Olympics 2024, the international multi-sport games, started on July 26 after a grand opening ceremony. The game is scheduled to end on August 12. Here are some iconic moments from the two-week long sports event:

Brazilian gymnast, Rebecca Andrade won gold medal in Paris Olympics 2024. As she climbed the podium wit her medal, her competitors Simon Biles and Jordan Chiles, who won silver and bronze respectively, bow down on either side as a mark of respect.

 

Rebecca Andrade won gold in Paris Olympics 2024
The Turkish shooter, Yusuf Dikec went viral for his relaxed style in the competition that got him to a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

 

Yusuf Dikec went viral for his relaxed style during the game.

 

Pakistan finally won a gold medal after 32 years as Arshad Nadeem bagged the medal for men's javelin throw. He registered a no-throw on his first attempt but broke an Olympic record with a 92.97-metre second throw.

 

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem reacts as he wins the men's javelin throw final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 8, 2024. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
Vinesh Phogat, who has had a tough year with the protests, became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final in wrestling. Although she was disqualified in the finals for exceeding weight limit by 100 grams.

 

Vinesh Phogat. (REUTERS)
Surfer Gabriel Medina has given viewers one of the most memorable picture of this year's Olympics. The gravity defying image.

Gabriel Medina's iconic pose.

 

Alessia Maurelli, a three-time Olympian, received a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, as soon as she got off the podium after receiving the bronze medal in the rhythmic gymnastics group.

 

Bronze medallist Alessia Maurelli of Italy was proposed by her partner.
Table tennis player Zhiying Zeng, a mother of two adult sons, made her Olympics debut at the age of 58. She is a proof that no one should give up on their dreams, no matter what their age is.

 

Zhiying Zeng makes Olympic debut at 58.

Photos of North and South Korean table tennis players posing for a selfie on the medal podium has gone viral reflecting on the relations between the two countries

South Korea won bronze and North Korea won silver in the mixed doubles.

 

A selfie taken by athletes of North Korea and South Korea went viral

Mijian Lopez, a Cuban wrestler removes his shoes as a signal that he is retiring from the sport after beating Chile's Yasmani Acosta Fernandez in their men's greco-roman 130kg wrestling final match.

 

Cuba's Mijain Lopez Nunez removes his shoes.

Novak Djokovic wins his first Olympic medal. Till now, he has won 24 tennis singles Grand Slams in his career. Djokovic was only missing the Olympic gold medal.

 

Serbia's Novak Djokovic after his victory at Paris Olympics 2024.

The captivating  33rd Olympic Games in Paris will end on August 12, 2024.

