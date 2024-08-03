Paris Olympics 2024: Italy's Angela Carini quit the fight against her Algerian opponent, Imane Khelif, after only 46 seconds.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) plans to award Italy's Angela Carini prize money equivalent to that of an Olympic champion.

In May, the IBA decided to provide prize money to all Olympic champions and medalists from the Summer Olympics 2024 in Paris. This move was the first of its kind in the sport's history.

The gold medalists in boxing at the Paris Olympics 2024 will receive $100,000 ( ₹84 lakh) in prize money. Half of this amount will go to the athlete. The National Federation and the coach will receive $25,000 ( ₹21 lakh) each.

Silver medalists will receive $50,000 ( ₹42 lakh), half of which will go to the athlete and the rest to the coach and the Federation.

Bronze medalists will receive $25,000 ( ₹21 lakh). Half of the amount will go to the athlete, and the remainder will be divided equally.

Athletes finishing 5th after losing in the quarterfinals will receive $10,000 ( ₹8.4 lakh) each from the IBA. The total prize pool exceeds $3.1 million (nearly ₹26 crore), benefiting over 100 boxers.

Carini stopped fighting against Algeria’s Imane Khelif after 46 seconds in Paris 2024. IBA President Umar Kremlev explained that Carini had withdrawn from the match, saying she couldn’t continue.

‘I couldn’t look at her tears’ Kremlev, moved by Carini’s situation, stated that he could not ignore her distress and emphasised the importance of protecting boxers.

"I couldn't look at her tears. I am not indifferent to such situations, and I can assure that we will protect each boxer. I do not understand why they kill women's boxing. Only eligible athletes should compete in the ring for the sake of safety," President Kremlev said.

The IBA will also support Sitora Turdibekova from Uzbekistan. Turdibekova lost to Lin Yu-ting from Chinese Taipei in a unanimous decision. Lin was declared ineligible by the IBA in 2023.

Carini wants to apologise Meanwhile, Carini said she would like to apologise to Khelif. After only 46 seconds, Carini quit the fight against her Algerian opponent.

Carini said she would like to "hug" Khelif. The Italian boxer said she was angry earlier because her Olympic dreams had been shattered.