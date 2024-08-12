Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony: Manu Bhaker, Sreejesh flag bearers, torch handed over to Los Angeles by Tom Cruise

Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony: The grand closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics was held on August 11 at the Stade de France stadium in the capital, complete with firecrackers, concerts and an exciting entry by Hollywood heavyweight Tom Cruise.

At the conclusion of 329 medal events, around 9,000 athletes and staffers filled the arena. The two-hour long show saw performances by American singers H.E.R and Snoop Dogg, British singer Billie Eilish and French artists at the Stade de France, crammed with more than 70,000 people.

Team USA took the top space, with 126 medals, including 40 gold — three by gymnast Simone Biles alone.

A Grand Closing Ceremony The closing ceremony was orchestrated by Thomas Jolly and began with a musical ode to the Games' host city, with French singer Zaho de Sagazan singing the famous 'Sous le ciel de Paris'.

Then, flag-bearers of each of the 205 delegations entered the stadium and assembled on a stage in the centre, waving flags, blowing kisses, intermingling and taking photos with each other.

Notably, for the first time in history, the Olympics concluded with the women's marathon, and medals were awarded during the closing ceremony.

Jolly's display included a sounds and lights show amidst which a golden voyager landed, while French musician and composer Clément Mirguet accompanied the show. A 'chiaroscuro light effect' (use of low and high-contrast lighting to create areas of light and dark) left the audience in awe.

Five gigantic Olympic rings were brought to life through a choreographic ballet, conceptualised by movement director Kevin Vivès. In the epic sequence, Jolly poetically recreated the work of those who participated in the revival of the Games.

The levitation sequence which followed looked more illusory than real with Alain Roche, seated at a piano suspended vertically in the air, giving a rendition of The 'Hymn to Apollo'.

The Hymn to Apollo, the oldest hymn from ancient Greece discovered in the ruins of Delphi, was performed for the first time on June 16, 1894 at the International Congress in Paris for the revival of the Olympic Games.

The emergence of the iconic French band Phoenix kicked off a grand party as more artists joined the athletes on the stage.

‘Sensational from start to finish’ Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) then took centre stage and praised the entire event, which saw participation from 45,000-odd volunteers, besides the athletes.

"These were sensational Olympic Games from start to finish. The Games showed us what greatness we humans are capable of. You embraced each other, you respect each other even if your countries were divided by war and conflict. Thanking you for making believe in a better world for everyone. The Olympic Games can't create peace but it can create a culture of peace that can inspire the world," said Bach.

With the Olympic Anthem playing in the background, the Olympic flag was lowered and handed over to the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, who handed the Olympic flag to the IOC President, who then passed it to the Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass.

Hand-Off to Los Angeles for next Olympics Cruise descended from the top of the stadium to the “Mission Impossible” theme song and shook hands with the athletes on his way to the stage, before taking the Olympic flag from star gymnast Simone Biles, and carrying it on a bike through Paris streets to a cargo plane ready to take off for Los Angeles.

It was a ceremonial hand-off of the Olympics to be held next in the American city. Screens showed a cyclist transport the flag from the plane to four-time Olympic gold medalist track legend Michael Johnson, who jogged through the streets of LA and handed it over to skateboarding legend Jagger Eaton at the iconic Venice Beach.

Even during the closing ceremony, Los Angeles and Hollywood were evident, with Emmy Award-winning artist H.E.R (Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson), singing the US national anthem.

LA's most iconic backdrops were presented with America's legendary mountain biker Kate Courtney taking the spectators through the streets of downtown LA to a soon-to-be three-time Olympic venue — the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, while another legend, track and field gold medallist Michael Johnson gave a glimpse of the LA neighbourhood.

Southern California music icon and Olympic aficionado Snoop Dogg then took over to begin an evening of fun and music that also included Red of Chili Pepper and Dr Dre in Los Angeles beachside.

Manu Bhaker, Sreejesh Flag Bearers for India India, which was represented by 117 athletes, including 47 women, was represented at the Parade of Nations by two-time Olympic medallists PR Sreejesh (hockey) and Manu Bhaker (shooting).

India concluded its campaign with six medals with Manu securing bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol and in the 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh.

Manu Bhaker said she "cherished the honour of a lifetime” represented India at the closing ceremony of the Paris Games, Hindustan Times reported.

“Got this opportunity to carry this flag at the closing ceremony. Fantastic. And Manu, two medals. Great Olympics for her” Sreejesh told JioCinema ahead of the closing ceremony, HT reported.

“I feel great, and carrying the flag in the closing ceremony would be an honour of a lifetime, and I’ll always cherish this memory,” Bhaker added.