Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony: When and where to watch the event, all you need to know

Paris Olympics 2024 : The closing ceremony will be held on August 12. According to reports, Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and the American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers are expected to perform.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published11 Aug 2024, 08:25 AM IST
After weeks of major sports events, the Paris Olympics 2024 is scheduled to end August 12 with a closing ceremony. Here's all you need to know about the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony.

When and where is the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony?

The Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 12. The venue for the ceremony is Stade de France, north of Paris.

What time is the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony?

The closing ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3 pm IST and will end by 5:15 pm.

 

Where to watch Paris Olympics closing ceremony?

Viewers can watch the closing ceremony on various Viacom18 channels such as the Jio Cinema website, JioCinema App and the Sports18 television channel.

India representation at Olympics closing ceremony

India will be represented by Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh as flag bearers. Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting after securing a bronze medal in the 10-meter air pistol. Sreejesh helped India win bronze in men's hockey and has announced retirement from the sport.

Who will host the ceremony?

The event will be hosted by "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon and sports broadcaster Mike Tirico.

What is the closing ceremony all about?

Traditionally, the closing ceremony starts with the Parade of Flags, in which athletes from different countries walk with their flag to the stadium.

As the Olympics originated in Greece, the Greek flag leads the procession, while the host country brings up the rear, according to reports. Along with the flag bearing ceremony, the final medal presentation will take place during the ceremony for the final set of events.

The women's marathon, and the finals of men's handball, men's water polo, men's and women's weightlifting, men's and women's wrestling, women's basketball, women's modern pentathlon, women's volleyball, and men's and women's cycling are scheduled to conclude.

The current host city will pass on the Olympic flag to the next host city as a tradition.

According to reports, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will pass the Olympic flag to IOC president Thomas Bach, who will then present it to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Karen Bass will be the first Black woman mayor to receive the official Olympic flag during a closing ceremony. Finally, a preview of the 2028 Summer Games will be displayed and the Olympic flame will be extinguished. This will mark the end of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and the American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers are expected to perform in the closing ceremony along with Tom Cruise, according to ANI.

First Published:11 Aug 2024, 08:25 AM IST
