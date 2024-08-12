Paris Olympics 2024 comes to a close with star-studded closing ceremony, baton passes to Los Angeles for 2028 Olympics

The Paris Olympics 2024 ended with a high-profile closing ceremony featuring stars like H.E.R. and Tom Cruise. IOC President Thomas Bach emphasized a culture of peace. USA led the medal tally with 126 medals.

Updated12 Aug 2024, 07:36 AM IST
Tom Cruise is lowered on the Stade de France during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Tom Cruise is lowered on the Stade de France during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)(AP)

Paris 2024 Olympic Games finally came to an end with a star-studded closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Paris. The high-profile affair at France's national stadium marked the passing of the baton to Los Angeles, hosts of the 2028 Olympic Games.

While France had used its iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Palace of Versailles to showcase its glory, Los Angeles relied on the power of its A-list stars to win over the crowds. The closing ceremony saw some of the biggest stars in action, including Grammy-winning R&B singer H.E.R.'s rendition of the US national anthem and Tom Cruise's gravity-defying stunt.

Cruise descended from the top of France's national stadium, with the Mission Impossible theme song playing in the background. Once back on the ground, Cruise shook hands with the athletes on the stage and took the Olympic flag from gymnast Simone Biles before riding off on his bike.

The flag was then carried by a cyclist to four-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Johnson, who was seen jogging through the streets of Los Angeles, before being handed to skateboarding champion Jagger Eaton.

IOC President Thomas Bach appealed for ‘a culture of peace’ in a world facing multiple wars from. He also stated that Paris Olympics were ‘sensational Olympic Games from start to finish’.

“We know that the Olympic Games cannot create peace, but the Olympic Games can create a culture of peace that inspires the world… Let us live this culture of peace every single day.” Bach said at the closing ceremony

US tops the chart, China closely behind:

USA topped the table at Paris Olympics 2024 with a total of 126 medals to its tally including 40 gold medals, 44 silver and 42 bronze medals. Meanwhile, China followed behind in the second place with 91 medals including 40 gold, 27 silver and 24 bronze medals. Japan took the third spot with 20 golds, 12 silver and 13 bronze medals.

Indian contingent comprised 117 athletes who looked to lay a chance to the glory at the Olympics. They eventually landed on 71st spot with a solitary silver medal and five bronze medals.

India's Hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was the joint flagbearer with pistol shooter Manu Bhaker at the Closing Ceremony of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

 

