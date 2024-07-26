Paris Olympics 2024: The iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris has been decorated with the five Olympic rings as the multi-sport extravaganza officially kickstarts from today with a glittering opening ceremony. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why is the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 so special? As per Olympics.com, this will be the first Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games to be held outside a stadium. Paris is set to turn into a massive stadium and theater, with the athlete parade taking place on boats along the Seine and passing several iconic Parisian landmarks.

According to the Olympics.com website, more than 10,000 athletes will travel on about 100 boats along the Seine, passing by iconic Parisian landmarks such as Notre Dame, Pont des Arts, and Pont Neuf. The floating parade will depart from the Austerlitz bridge beside the Jardin des Plantes and end at the Trocadéro.

As many as 500,000 people are expected to watch the opening ceremony in person from newly constructed stands, with ticket prices reaching up to 2,700 euros (i.e. over ₹2.45 lakhs), while others will view for free from the riverbanks and nearby balconies or apartments. As reported by AFP, the show is likely to be divided into 12 segments, featuring approximately 3,000 dancers, singers, and performers positioned along both banks of the river, on the bridges, and on nearby monuments. Reports also stated that the show is expected to last more than three hours.



What will Indian contingent wear at the opening ceremony? At the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, Indian men will wear kurta bundi sets while women wear sarees, both reflecting the colors of India's flag. Designed by Tarun Tahiliani, the outfits feature traditional ikat-inspired prints and Banarasi brocade, the website states.

Who are set to perform for the Paris Olympics opening ceremony? The ceremony's lineup of performers has been kept under wraps, however, reports suggest that Singer-songwriter and actor Lady Gaga and Celine Dion will be performing at the opening ceremony. Speculation grew when both the artists were seen arriving in Paris. Apart from them, media reports also stated that Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, and French singer Aya Nakamura will also be performing at the opening ceremony.

Will it rain during opening ceremony? According to the latest weather forecasts, there is a chance of rain on Friday. The French meteorological agency, Meteo-France, has predicted cloudy skies starting around midday, with light rain expected in the morning. However, the agency has cautioned that showers might affect the Paris area in the evening during the ceremony, as reported by AFP. The report added that even if it rains, the ceremony is expected to go on as planned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What time and where to watch Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony in India? The Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony will begin at 11:00 pm IST. It will be broadcast live on Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD channels in India. Fans can also stream the event for free on Jio Cinema.



