Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India, China, US and others have done on Day 1

After a star-studded, captivating opening ceremony of the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris on Friday, China won the 1st gold medal of the Games in the 10-meter air rifle mixed team event on Saturday. Here's how India, China, US and others have done on Day 1

Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India, China, US and others have done on Day 1. India’s Lakshya Sen during the Men’s Singles Group stage badminton match against Guatemala’s Kevin Cordon at Olympics 2024(PTI)

After a star-studded, captivating opening ceremony of the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris on Friday, China won the first gold medal of the Games in the 10-meter air rifle mixed team event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday.

Huang and Sheng of China opened up an early four-point lead against South Korea's Keum Jihyeon and Park Hajun in the head-to-head for the gold medal and stayed ahead from there to win 16-12 in the 10-meter air rifle mixed team event held Saturday morning.

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on Friday and concludes on August 11.

The Paris Olympics feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, which include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

Here's how India, China, US and others have done on Day 1:

Paris 2024 Olympics —Medals Tally (Top 10 nations and India)

 

S. NOCountryGoldSilver BronzeTotal
1People's Republic of China2--2
2Republic of Korea-1-1
3United States of America-112
4Great Britain-112
5Kazakhstan--11
6.Australia1--1

The Indian contingent comprises 117 members (70 male and 47 female) including 29 members (11 women and 18 men) from athletics, followed by shooting (21) and hockey (19).

