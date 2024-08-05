Paris Olympics 2024 Day 10: From Lakshya’s bronze to table tennis, athletics | India’s full schedule for August 5

  • Besides badminton, and athletics, India has shooting, sailing, table tennis and wrestling events, lined up in its schedule for today

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published5 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 10: Paris, the capital of France, has been hosting the 33rd spectacle of the summer Olympic games. Today, August 5, marks the tenth day of this edition.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India performed on Day 9

This year's edition of the Summer Olympics kicked off on July 26, and is scheduled to end on August 11. Today, Lakshya Sen is set to face Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the single's round of Men's badminton for the bronze medal, while Avinash Sable will compete in the men’s 3000m steeplechase (SC) event.

Besides badminton and athletics, India is scheduled to compete in shooting, sailing, table tennis and wrestling events today. Here's India's Day 10 schedule at the Paris Olympics (Timings in IST):

Athletics

3:57 PM: Kiran Pahal in Women’s 400m heat 5

10:50 PM: Avinash Sable in Men’s 3000m steeplechase heat 2

Badminton

6:00 PM: Lakshya Sen in Men’s singles bronze medal match

Sailing

3:45 PM: Nethra Kumanan in Women's dinghy race 9

Also Read | On this day: What happened on August 5, from quashing of Article 370, and…

4:53 PM: Nethra Kumanan in Women's dinghy race 10

7:15 PM: Vishnu Saravanan in Men's dinghy race 10

Shooting

12:30 PM: Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan in Skeet mixed team qualification . The bronze medal match is scheduled for 6:00 pm.

Table tennis

1:30 PM: India vs Romania at Women’s team event round of 16

Wrestling

6:30 PM: Nisha Dahiya in Women’s 68kg round of 16. If qualified, Dahiya would compete in the quarter finals round, that would take place after 6:30pm.

How India performed on Day 8

Indian team's win against Great Britain, for the hockey event, made the headliner. After losing Amit Rohidas with a red card, India played one man down from the second quarter against Great Britain in the quarter-finals.

Also Read | Paris Olympics: Djokovic wins gold in men’s tennis singles final, beats Alcaraz

After defeating world No. 2 Great Britain in the first quarterfinal of the men’s hockey competition, India will now face the winner of the quarterfinal match between Germany and Argentina in the semifinal.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen , and Lovlina Borgohain, failed to achieve their respective targets in badminton and wrestling.

 

 

First Published:5 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST
