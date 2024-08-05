Paris Olympics 2024 Day 10: From Lakshya’s bronze to table tennis, athletics | India’s full schedule for August 5

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 10: Paris, the capital of France, has been hosting the 33rd spectacle of the summer Olympic games. Today, August 5, marks the tenth day of this edition.

This year's edition of the Summer Olympics kicked off on July 26, and is scheduled to end on August 11. Today, Lakshya Sen is set to face Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the single's round of Men's badminton for the bronze medal, while Avinash Sable will compete in the men’s 3000m steeplechase (SC) event.

Besides badminton and athletics, India is scheduled to compete in shooting, sailing, table tennis and wrestling events today. Here's India's Day 10 schedule at the Paris Olympics (Timings in IST):

Athletics 3:57 PM: Kiran Pahal in Women’s 400m heat 5

10:50 PM: Avinash Sable in Men’s 3000m steeplechase heat 2

Badminton 6:00 PM: Lakshya Sen in Men’s singles bronze medal match

Sailing 3:45 PM: Nethra Kumanan in Women's dinghy race 9

4:53 PM: Nethra Kumanan in Women's dinghy race 10

7:15 PM: Vishnu Saravanan in Men's dinghy race 10

Shooting 12:30 PM: Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan in Skeet mixed team qualification . The bronze medal match is scheduled for 6:00 pm.

Table tennis 1:30 PM: India vs Romania at Women’s team event round of 16

Wrestling 6:30 PM: Nisha Dahiya in Women’s 68kg round of 16. If qualified, Dahiya would compete in the quarter finals round, that would take place after 6:30pm.

How India performed on Day 8 Indian team's win against Great Britain, for the hockey event, made the headliner. After losing Amit Rohidas with a red card, India played one man down from the second quarter against Great Britain in the quarter-finals.

After defeating world No. 2 Great Britain in the first quarterfinal of the men’s hockey competition, India will now face the winner of the quarterfinal match between Germany and Argentina in the semifinal.