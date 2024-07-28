Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2: Deepika Kumari’s mother gets emotional; says her daughter ‘was just a week old when…’ WATCH

Archer Deepika Kumari has two worlds. One, where she is currently aiming for a medal at the Paris Olympics; another, where she craves to be with her 19-month old daughter, Vedika

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published28 Jul 2024, 11:33 AM IST
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2: Deepika Kumari's mother gets emotional; says her daughter ‘was just a week old when…’
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2: Deepika Kumari’s mother gets emotional; says her daughter ‘was just a week old when…’ (HT)

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian archer Deepika Kumari’s mother, Geeta Devi, on Sunday, expressed her hope for her daughter to win, ahead of the archery quarter finals of Paris Olympics 2024. Deepika’s mother said that her new born was just a week old, when the archer started preparing for the Olympics.

Also Read | Is Paris Olympics 2024 last outing for Rafael Nadal before retirement?

According to the Olympics archery schedule, the women’s team quarter final will take place today at 5:45pm. India, France, and the Netherlands would be competing. The ranking round, where scores are recorded after all the archers shoot 72 arrows, was held on July 25, 2024.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: C Spire drops all ads after opening ceremony backlash

“ I pray to the Goddess that she(Deepika) wins and comes back. Not like that she just comes back,” a teary eyed Geeta Devi told the ANI. Deepika’s mother further stated that her daughter has crossed numerous hurdles, and requested everyone to shower her blessings for the archer.

“I pray to Maa Goddess that she bless her with a victory in her fourth Olympics. Her newborn was just a week old when she started preparing for the Olympics... I can't control my tears, it will be just the blessings of God if she wins the medal," said Geeta Devi, reported ANI.

Who is Deepika Kumari

The year 2024 marks Deepika’s fourth appearance at the Olympics. She has to her credit, a string of medals from World Cups, Asian championships, the Commonwealth Games, the world championships and the Asian Games.

Deepika Kumari had started practicing archery with equipment made from bamboo. Hailing from the Ram Chatti village near Ranchi, Jharkhand, Deepika said that her parents were “are flabbergasted that I have become bigger than they ever expected me to,” stated the official Olympics website.

Also Read | 2024 Paris Olympics: Full-day schedule for July 28, when and where to watch

Archer Deepika Kumari has two worlds. One, where she is currently aiming for a medal at the Paris Olympics; another where she craves to be with her 19-month old daughter, Vedika, reported The Hindu.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:28 Jul 2024, 11:33 AM IST
HomeSportsSports NewsParis Olympics 2024 Day 2: Deepika Kumari’s mother gets emotional; says her daughter ‘was just a week old when…’ WATCH

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.00-477.00
      Chennai
      69,902.00-205.00
      Delhi
      69,971.00750.00
      Kolkata
      69,494.00273.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue