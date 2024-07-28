Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2: Deepika Kumari’s mother gets emotional; says her daughter ‘was just a week old when…’ WATCH

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian archer Deepika Kumari’s mother, Geeta Devi, on Sunday, expressed her hope for her daughter to win, ahead of the archery quarter finals of Paris Olympics 2024. Deepika’s mother said that her new born was just a week old, when the archer started preparing for the Olympics.

According to the Olympics archery schedule, the women’s team quarter final will take place today at 5:45pm. India, France, and the Netherlands would be competing. The ranking round, where scores are recorded after all the archers shoot 72 arrows, was held on July 25, 2024.

“ I pray to the Goddess that she(Deepika) wins and comes back. Not like that she just comes back,” a teary eyed Geeta Devi told the ANI. Deepika’s mother further stated that her daughter has crossed numerous hurdles, and requested everyone to shower her blessings for the archer.

“I pray to Maa Goddess that she bless her with a victory in her fourth Olympics. Her newborn was just a week old when she started preparing for the Olympics... I can't control my tears, it will be just the blessings of God if she wins the medal," said Geeta Devi, reported ANI.

Who is Deepika Kumari The year 2024 marks Deepika’s fourth appearance at the Olympics. She has to her credit, a string of medals from World Cups, Asian championships, the Commonwealth Games, the world championships and the Asian Games.

Deepika Kumari had started practicing archery with equipment made from bamboo. Hailing from the Ram Chatti village near Ranchi, Jharkhand, Deepika said that her parents were “are flabbergasted that I have become bigger than they ever expected me to,” stated the official Olympics website.