Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9: From Lakshya Sen's semi-finals to hockey, golf…Check India's full schedule for August 4

  • Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9: Several events including hockey, boxing, badminton, golf, have been lined up for today

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published4 Aug 2024, 07:32 AM IST
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9: From Lakshya Sen's semi-finals to hockey, golf…Check India's full schedule for August 4
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9: From Lakshya Sen’s semi-finals to hockey, golf…Check India’s full schedule for August 4(AFP)

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9: Paris, the ‘City of Light’, has been hosting the world's biggest sporting extravaganza this year. Today, Sunday, August 4, marks the ninth day of the 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here's how India, others have done on Day 9

This year's summer games kicked off on July 26 and is set to wrap up on August 11. Today, all eyes would be set for Lakshya Sen as he is set to compete against Viktor Axelsen, at the semi-final round of Men's Singles event in badminton. The Indian hockey team would also compete against Great Britain, at the quarter-final round of Men's hockey.

Here's India's Day 9 schedule at the Paris Olympics (Timings in IST):

Athletics

1:35 PM: Parul Chaudhary in Women’s 3000m steeplechase Round 1

2: 30 PM: Jeswin Aldrin in Men’s long jump qualification

Badminton

3:30 PM: Lakshya Sen in Men’s singles semi-final

Boxing

3:02 PM: Lovlina Borgohain in Women’s 75kg quarter-final

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker to be India's flagbearer in closing ceremony

Golf

12:30 PM: Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar in Men’s individual stroke play Round 4

Hockey

1:30 PM: India vs Great Britain men’s quarter-final

Sailing

3:35 PM : Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s dinghy race 7

6:05 PM: Nethra Kumanan in Women's dinghy race 7

Nethra Kumanan, and Vishnu Saravanan would follow for Women's dinghy race 8, and Men's dinghy race 8, respectively upon finishing race 7.

Also Read | Google Doodle Today celebrates the Men's Rings Finals at Olympics

Shooting

12:30 PM: Anish and Vijayveer Sidhu in Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualification stage 2

1:00 PM : Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan in Women’s skeet qualification Day 2

4:30 PM: Anish and Vijayveer Sidhu in Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualification Stage 2

7:00 PM : Women’s skeet final (subject to qualification)

Heartbreak for Manu Bhaker

August 3 marked a setback for India as Manu Bhaker narrowly missed her third medal in the 25m pistol event at the Paris Olympics, and finished fourth with 28 points.

Also Read | Paris Olympics-The Daily Rundown

She lost the bronze to Veronika Major, Hungary's star shooter.

 

 

First Published:4 Aug 2024, 07:32 AM IST
