Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9: Paris, the 'City of Light', has been hosting the world's biggest sporting extravaganza this year. Today, Sunday, August 4, marks the ninth day of the 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics.

Here's India's Day 9 schedule at the Paris Olympics (Timings in IST):

Athletics 1:35 PM: Parul Chaudhary in Women's 3000m steeplechase Round 1

2: 30 PM: Jeswin Aldrin in Men’s long jump qualification

Badminton 3:30 PM: Lakshya Sen in Men's singles semi-final

Boxing 3:02 PM: Lovlina Borgohain in Women’s 75kg quarter-final

Golf 12:30 PM: Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar in Men's individual stroke play Round 4

Hockey 1:30 PM: India vs Great Britain men's quarter-final

Sailing 3:35 PM : Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s dinghy race 7

6:05 PM: Nethra Kumanan in Women's dinghy race 7

Nethra Kumanan, and Vishnu Saravanan would follow for Women's dinghy race 8, and Men's dinghy race 8, respectively upon finishing race 7.

Shooting 12:30 PM: Anish and Vijayveer Sidhu in Men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification stage 2

1:00 PM : Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan in Women’s skeet qualification Day 2

4:30 PM: Anish and Vijayveer Sidhu in Men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification Stage 2

7:00 PM : Women’s skeet final (subject to qualification)

Heartbreak for Manu Bhaker August 3 marked a setback for India as Manu Bhaker narrowly missed her third medal in the 25m pistol event at the Paris Olympics, and finished fourth with 28 points.