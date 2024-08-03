Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Kumari concedes defeat against Suhyeon Nam in women’s archery quarterfinals

Indian archer Deepika Kumari suffered a defeat against Suhyeon Nam of South Korea in the quarterfinal match of the individual women's archery event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Deepika suffered a defeat 4-6 (2-0, 0-2, 2-0, 0-2, 0-2) against her South Korean opponent in the quarterfinal match at the Les Invalides.

In the first set, Deepika Kumari started on a high note and won it 28-26. The Indian's three hits were 9, 10 and 9.

Deepika started the second set by hitting 10, but later she failed to maintain consistency and hit a 6 in her second try. The Indian archer lost the second set 25-28.

In the crucial third set, both the archers started with by hitting a 10. However, Deepika had the last as she won the third set 29-28 by hitting a 10 on her last attempt.

Deepika started the fourth set on a good note by hitting a 10 but in her second attempt, she had to settle with 7 pointer. Even though the Indian archer hit a 10 on the third attempt, she lost the set 27-29 against the Korean.

Before the start of the fifth set, both archers stood at 5-5. Deepika Kumar made a hattrick of 9 hits in her three attempts and lost the final set 27-29.

Earlier in the day, Deepika Kumari advanced to the quarterfinals after beating Michelle Kroppen of Germany in the Round of 16 bout on Saturday.

Deepika won 6-4 (2-0, 1-1, 2-0, 0-2, 1-1) against her German opponent in the Round of 16 match at the Les Invalides.

The Indian archer started with a dominating performance as she won the first 27-24. In the second set, Deepika got hits of 10, 8 and 9. While her German opponent displayed a consistent performance and hit three consecutive 9s.

Deepika made a comeback and won the third set to take a 5-1 in the match. The Indian archer failed to showcase a consistent performance and lost the fourth set. However, Deepika tied the fifth set to make her place in the quarterfinals.