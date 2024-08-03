Deepika suffered a defeat against her South Korean opponent in the quarterfinal match at the Les Invalides.

Indian archer Deepika Kumari suffered a defeat against Suhyeon Nam of South Korea in the quarterfinal match of the individual women's archery event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Deepika suffered a defeat 4-6 (2-0, 0-2, 2-0, 0-2, 0-2) against her South Korean opponent in the quarterfinal match at the Les Invalides.

In the first set, Deepika Kumari started on a high note and won it 28-26. The Indian's three hits were 9, 10 and 9.

Deepika started the second set by hitting 10, but later she failed to maintain consistency and hit a 6 in her second try. The Indian archer lost the second set 25-28.

In the crucial third set, both the archers started with by hitting a 10. However, Deepika had the last as she won the third set 29-28 by hitting a 10 on her last attempt.

Deepika started the fourth set on a good note by hitting a 10 but in her second attempt, she had to settle with 7 pointer. Even though the Indian archer hit a 10 on the third attempt, she lost the set 27-29 against the Korean.

Before the start of the fifth set, both archers stood at 5-5. Deepika Kumar made a hattrick of 9 hits in her three attempts and lost the final set 27-29.

Earlier in the day, Deepika Kumari advanced to the quarterfinals after beating Michelle Kroppen of Germany in the Round of 16 bout on Saturday.

Deepika won 6-4 (2-0, 1-1, 2-0, 0-2, 1-1) against her German opponent in the Round of 16 match at the Les Invalides.

The Indian archer started with a dominating performance as she won the first 27-24. In the second set, Deepika got hits of 10, 8 and 9. While her German opponent displayed a consistent performance and hit three consecutive 9s.

Deepika made a comeback and won the third set to take a 5-1 in the match. The Indian archer failed to showcase a consistent performance and lost the fourth set. However, Deepika tied the fifth set to make her place in the quarterfinals.

Currently, the Indian contingent has won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics and all of them came in shooting.

