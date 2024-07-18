Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  Paris Olympics 2024: From dates to complete India schedule; here's all you need to know

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • The Paris Olympics 2024 is approaching, with Indian athletes aiming to break records and achieve their best medal tally. India has won 35 Olympic medals since 1900, including historic golds by Abhinav Bindra in 2008 and Neeraj Chopra in 2020.

Paris, the city hosting next year’s summer Olympics, is using existing facilities for most of the sporting venues (Photo: AP)

The Paris Olympics 2024 is just few days away and Indian athletes are gearing up to set new records and win medals for the country. India has so far won 35 medals at the Olympics since the 1900 edition. India had clinched its first-ever individual olympic gold medal in 2008 where Abhinav Bindra had won for Men's 10m air rifle shooting in Beijing and then in 2020 Tokyo Olympics when Neeraj Chopra secured victory in Men's javelin throw. The Paris Olympics will start on July 26 and go on until August 11.

The Sports Ministry has cleared 117 athletes and 140 support staff for the Paris Olympics. Additionally, a 13-member Sports Science team, specially formed by the IOA and led by the esteemed sports medicine expert Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, will also accompany the team.

Here is the complete schedule Paris Olympics 2024

27 July: Archery

India's hockey team is set to begin its campaign in Men's Pool B with a match against New Zealand on July 27 at 9 pm. Following that, they will face Argentina on July 29 at 4:15 pm. The team will then compete against Ireland on July 30 at 4:45 pm. Their match against Belgium is scheduled for August 1 at 1:30 pm, and they will conclude the group stage with a match against Australia on August 2 at 4:45 pm.

